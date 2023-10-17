BABY DUMPED IN TOILET, SURVIVES

A NEWLY-BORN baby was found dumped in a toilet at a church shrine in Norton last Friday.

The 3.5kg baby was saved by two women, who took her to Norton General Hospital, for medical care. Norton junior councillor, Sharon Chitsinde, is now looking for basic necessities to be donated to the child.

Police are investigating the case to find out who abandoned the newly-born baby.

“We visited the child at Norton Hospital with my other colleague, Denzel Chipunza.

“The baby girl was dumped in a blair toilet on Friday afternoon.

“There was someone who wanted to use the toilet and, upon entering, heard the cries of the infant.

“Akazosheedza vamwe who then helped to demolish the toilet to save the baby,” said Sharon.

She said the infant was in desperate need of diapers, food, clothing and other basic necessities. H Metro





