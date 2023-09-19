TWO SOLDIERS DROWN IN LAKE KARIBA

Police have released the names of the four people who died after a boat capsized in Lake Kariba on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Tsetse Island at around midday.

They are Sergeant Tatenda Nekati (36) and Corporal Nxobile Ncube, both of the Zimbabwe National Army, Trust Phiri (24) of Chilimba Village Negande in Kariba and Adson Mupiringano (40) of Batonga, Kariba.

In a statement national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police announces the names of four victims who died when a dinkey boat capsized near Tsetse Island, Lake Kariba on 16th September 2023, at about 1230 hours. The victims were positively identified by their next of kin.

“The bodies of the victims were retrieved on 17th and 18th September 2023 and were taken to Kariba District mortuary for post-mortem. The Police urges the public to be safety conscious when using dinkey boats,” he said.

The four went missing after their boat capsized on Lake Kariba on Saturday.

By then ZimParks spokesperson, Mr Tinashe Farawo, said search and rescue efforts were underway, although the four were feared dead.

“We have a sad incident of a boat that capsized Saturday on Lake Kariba. One of the five occupants was rescued by fishermen, while the other four are still missing. Search and rescue efforts are currently underway with a team of divers conducting the exercise.”

The survivor was found clinging to an empty container by fishermen and there were no further details as to what could have caused the accident.

However, some fishermen in the area claimed there was a huge wave that could have led to the accident.

In July 2021, five people lost their lives when their boat also capsized on the same lake. Herald