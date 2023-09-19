KOMBI WITH 14 FAMILY MEMBERS CRASHES, TWO DEAD

TWO family members died on the spot while 12 others were injured when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in was involved in an accident along the Harare-Bulawayo Road on Sunday afternoon.

The Toyota Hiace kombi which had 14 family members on board veered off the road and overturned before landing on its wheels.

Two of the family members died on the spot while 12 others were injured.

The injured were taken to Kadoma Hospital for treatment.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident in a statement.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 124-kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road on September 17, 2023, at around 1310 hours in which two people were killed whilst 12 others were injured.

“A Toyota Hiace kombi with 14 family members on board veered off the road to the right before overturning and landing on its wheels. The bodies of the victims were taken to Kadoma General Hospital for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital,” he said. Herald