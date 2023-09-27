SODOMY SUSPECT HANGS SELF

A suspected sodomiser hung himself from a Mango tree in Gokwe after he heard that the Police were investigating him.

Temba Munyoro (42) of Venge Village under Chief Chireya in Gokwe, was found hanging from a tree at an abandoned homestead on Thursday around 4 am.

Midlands Police Spokesman Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident to The Mirror.

He said that Munyoro got word that Police were coming to investigate him in connection with a sodomy case as he was drinking beer at Nyamhara Business Centre.

“Around 4 am the next morning, Munyoro woke up and left his wife in bed. When his wife woke up, she could not find him. She informed neighbours and they began searching for him,” said Mahoko.

Mahoko urged members of the public to respect the sanctity of life and seek counselling when confronted with such challenges. Masvingo Mirror