SODOMY SUSPECT HANGS SELF

A suspected sodomiser hung himself from a Mango tree in Gokwe after he heard that the Police were investigating him.
Temba Munyoro (42) of Venge Village under Chief Chireya in
Gokwe, was found hanging from a tree at an abandoned homestead on Thursday
around 4 am.
Midlands Police Spokesman Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko
confirmed the incident to The Mirror.
He said that Munyoro got word that Police were coming to
investigate him in connection with a sodomy case as he was drinking beer at
Nyamhara Business Centre.
“Around 4 am the next morning, Munyoro woke up and left his
wife in bed. When his wife woke up, she could not find him. She informed
neighbours and they began searching for him,” said Mahoko.
Mahoko urged members of the public to respect the sanctity
of life and seek counselling when confronted with such challenges. Masvingo
Mirror
