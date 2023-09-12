12 OPEN HEART SURGERIES AT PARI THIS YEAR, ONE DEATH

LOCAL doctors have demonstrated the country’s prowess and capacity to compete with the best in the world in offering open heart surgery following 12 successful surgeries out of 12 performed at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare since resumption in June.
Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals stopped offering the
surgery in 2018 and patients had to travel to South Africa, India and other
countries for the complex procedure which is being performed for free at the
moment.
During an update meeting attended by health specialists,
heart surgery patients and journalists following the resumption of open heart
surgery, patients yesterday could not hide their joy following the successful operations.
A 42-year-old woman, Ms Gladys Ngoshi, who suffered from
heart problems for the past 34 years, narrated her ordeal.
“I was diagnosed with a heart problem when I was
eight-years-old. My face and stomach would become swollen.
“I had two valves which were not working properly. In 2021
that’s when I had a heart attack and doctors told me that I was supposed to be
operated on or else I would die,” said Ms Ngoshi.
She said at first she was sceptical but doctors reassured
her.
“I went to a cardiothoracic surgeon where they wrote my
name on the list of people to be operated on. I was surprised that in this
country heart surgeries are being done. Doctors told me that they will replace
the two damaged valves. I was scared but doctors gave me confidence. They said
I had no other problems so it will be successful”, Ms Ngoshi said.
“I would like to thank the health practitioners. I am so
glad that these surgeries are now being done locally because we could not
afford to travel to India”.
Another patient, Ms Stella Zuze (60), said she fell sick in
August last year and would have swollen legs which would become black in some
instances. At first she thought it was hypertension (high blood pressure).
“I went to the hospital and was told to visit Parirenyatwa
Group of Hospitals. I then met a team of doctors and it was discovered that it
was a heart problem.
“I was told to get operated on but later I was told that I
was 60-years-old hence was not fit to be operated on. I really wanted to be
operated on because I had seen others who had undergone successful operations.
“I then insisted that I be operated on and look now, I am
very fit and I need a farm to cultivate,” said Ms Zuze.
The only male patient, Mr Courage Chimufombo, also shared
his experience and thanked President Mnangagwa for the free open heart surgery
programme.
“I was admitted here last year in December after being
diagnosed with a heart problem but there was no machinery. I want to thank God
that the machinery came and I want to thank President Mnangagwa who made the
machinery available,” said Mr Chimufombo.
Ms Chipo Wezinani (42) said she was a cross border trader
until she was diagnosed with a heart problem.
She added that after being diagnosed, some people told her
that she should get treated in India, South Africa or China but she had no
money and this worried her until she was called to come for an operation at
Parirenyatwa Hospital.
Ms Wezinani gave credit to Zimbabwean doctors.
“I was treated well. I am proud of the Zimbabwean doctors.
I have so much joy. Even at home I am always bragging that we have excellent
Zimbabwean doctors. India and China are now in the country through our local
doctors,” she said.
Ms Abigail Billion from Seke, Chitungwiza, who suffered
from heart problems for 10 years, said she takes pride in the Zimbabwean health
workers as they are well trained.
“I used to doubt the Zimbabwean doctors but after this
successful operation on me, I can safely say Zimbabwean health workers are the
best and they can compete even at a global scale.”
Specialists cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon Dr Simukayi
Machawira said this is just the beginning and they hope that this programme
will cascade to all provinces.
“We call upon those who need assistance to come through. We
also encourage companies to support the Government on this programme because it
requires huge assistance for it to spread across the country.
“We also ask medical aid companies to desist from sending
patients outside the country. We have doctors who are able to do open heart
surgery here, we need your support and to be recognised worldwide that our
country can perform such surgeries,” said Dr Machawira.
Another cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Wilfred Muteweye thanked
the Government for giving them an opportunity to serve the country through
conducting the surgeries which are expensive.
“He said there is no need for our patients to go to India
for services which we can perform.”
Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Kudzai Kanyepi thanked the whole
team and called for more support from various partners.
“It’s a great pleasure to be working in your country doing
what you are trained to do. I must thank the patients. I called some and they
said no but we thank these patients for trusting us. The team is always
supporting each other. It’s truly a team effort,” said Dr Kanyepi.
“We need support to continue to motivate the team and
retain our team. It’s going to be bigger and numbers are increasing,” she said.
Open heart surgery chief sister Ms Spiwe Mandipa said the
surgery is not easy to prepare for.
“Preparation is done before the day of surgery and when
surgeries are successful like this we feel so happy that we are helping and
changing lives,” Ms Mandipa.
At least 12 heart patients have so far been operated on.
Out of the 12 patients, one patient died a few weeks later after a successful
surgery but a postmortem showed that the patient died of another ailment that
had affected the intestines.
A heart operation in India costs anything between US$8 000
to US$15 000 depending on the complexity of the case. Herald
