SCHOOL EXPELS 30 PUPILS

THIRTY pupils have reportedly been expelled from Chemhanza High School in Hwedza, Mashonaland East province, following bullying and physical fighting claims which allegedly saw the daughter of a top Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative being severely assaulted.

According to sources and voice notes shared with NewsDay, disgruntled parents expressed shock over the school’s decision to expel some Forms 4 and 6 pupils who are sitting for their final examinations.

The sources and parents said the incident happened on September 17 and school authorities suspended the pupils suspected to have been involved in the fracas.

A parent said one of the children saw her sibling fleeing a Forms 1 and 2 dormitory through a window.

“On making inquiries, she was informed that Form 4 pupils were beating up juniors and she then took the initiative to take them to her room for safety.

However, she was expelled with other pupils on allegations that they beat up a Form 3 pupil (name supplied). She is said to be a daughter of a CIO (operative) and she is untouchable,” the disgruntled parent said.

“Since Sunday, they have not been given food and have not been allowed into the study area, are not attending lessons and when we were finally alerted as parents, we went to the school to hear the story in full.”

The displeased parent accused the authorities of expelling students without recording their statements.

“There was no fairness in asking the children about what transpired. They were being asked leading questions about what they wanted to achieve,” she said.

Another parent said the school head gave them random minutes from the hearing.

“The headmaster was accompanied by the district schools inspector for Hwedza, Mr Parani, and he is the one who gave the instruction that we go back home with our children,” the parent said.

The parents also accused authorities of bias against their children.

Efforts to get a comment from the school authorities were fruitless as the deputy head, Tarirai Mararike, referred NewsDay to the head, reverend Noel Nhariswa, whose phone was switched off. Newsday