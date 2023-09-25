STATE OPPOSES BAIL FOR ZANU PF SUPPORTERS

Zanu PF supporters, who were arrested for participating in an illegal demonstration at the party’s national headquarters in Harare, spent the weekend behind bars after the State opposed bail.

The supporters appeared before Harare magistrate Apolonia Marutya on Friday last week.

Prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawu opposed bail arguing that while the supporters had a right to bail the right was not absolute. He also argued that they were facing public violence charges, adding that they had the potential to endanger public safety.

“There is an indication that the accused were warned by police to stop chanting slogans and the State is of the view that if the accused are released on bail they may repeat the same offence,” Jambawu said.

The matter was postponed after the investigating officer Inspector Samuel Matsekwa failed to attend the court due to an urgent family matter.

However, the supporters’ lawyer Tonderai Chikosha challenged the application arguing that the case could proceed because the investigating officer had already delivered a signed affidavit.

The bail application was, however, postponed to tomorrow.

Allegations are that 12 Zanu PF members on September 19 this year unlawfully disturbed the peace, security or order by ignoring a police order to stop the demonstration against ruling party top brass in Harare province. Newsday