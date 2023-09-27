MAN OPERATES ILLEGAL CEMETERY

A MAN has been arrested for operating an illegal cemetery close to Zororo Cemetery along Seke Road.

The cemetery is also adjacent to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

John Rukodzi (49), owner of Rukodzi Perish (Pvt) Ltd company, has been operating the cemetery illegally since November 2022.

He would acquire burial orders using Zororo Cemetery.

Rukodzi is alleged to have misinterpreted for approval, the contents of a letter issued to Rukodzi Perish by the Secretary for Health and Child Care dated October 27, 2022, and started conducting burial services.

“Your request seeking registration and formalisation of former Retreat Farm Cemetery into rental and tax used as Cemetery is approved,” read the letter.

“You are, however, advised to observe and fulfil all other necessary requirements relating to the proposed activities.”

In June this year, Rukodzi was arrested and taken to court where he was fined US$100.

On August 18, a police report was filed against Rukodzi under CR 337/8/23 over the same activities, which had seen him being dragged to court.

Now, he is facing fraud charges for illegally using State land.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the case.

“Police arrested one suspect in connection with operating a cemetery without proper documents.

“He was arrested on Monday and is expected to appear in court,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. H Metro