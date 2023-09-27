SANGOMA TAKES CHURCH ADMINISTRATOR TO COURT

JAMES Jacobe, an administrator at a Roman Catholic Church-run safe house in Zimbabwe, is facing legal action in the Small Claims Court.

A traditional healer, Lovemore Madongonda, claims he owes him US$4 500 for “several sessions of health therapies”.

Madongonda claims he had assisted James in winning a disciplinary hearing on sexual abuse charges involving a minor and also helped to cure a relative’s breast cancer and secure a promotion at work.

However, James claims that the only treatment he received from Madongonda was a charm to boost his immune system to perform better during sex.

James also denies owing Madongonda anything and alleges that the latter is seeking to recover unpaid rentals.

The matter will be heard at the Harare Civil Court on Monday.

The complainant is demanding: “An amount of US$4 500 or equivalent to the prevailing rate.

“The amount arising from several sessions of health therapies the defendant was offered a remedy by the plaintiff sometime in February 2023.

“Despite several demands, the defendant has failed, neglected, and refused to pay.”

Added the complainant: “James has blocked me and is avoiding me after helping him in a serious crime,” said Madongonda.

James told H-Metro that Madongonda was his tenant at Shingirayi Youth Centre in Ardbennie and the only charms he received were for boosting his immune system to perform better during sex.

“I have been rubbing shoulders with police because of Madongonda, who claims to be a sangoma,” said James.

“Madongonda started as our client since we run a lodge and he ended up being our tenant at the cottage.

“He was not paying rents and we evicted him, and that is why he is fighting me.

“Handina urwere hwaakandirapa ini kunze kwemishonga yemisana yaaindipa asi akuti akandibatsira zvemari inopfuura US$4 000.

“I am yet to be served with the summons.

‘As for the girl alleged to have been raped by me, the case is now under the carpet. We have since resolved the matter amicably,” said James. H Metro