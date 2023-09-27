MAN FINDS WIFE IN BED WITH MARRIED UNCLE

A HIGHFIELD man died after being assaulted by his wife’s relatives after he allegedly caught her bedding her married uncle on Sunday.

Norman Nyama was said to have insulted his wife, Grace Maparangu’s mother, when he busted her.

Grace retaliated by teaming up with her relatives to physically assault Norman.

Norman was rushed to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital where he died yesterday.

Grace told H-Metro that Norman had undressed her mother and that angered the whole family.

“Ndakaita zvandakaita handirambe tikagadziriswa tikagarisana asi haangatukirire amai vangu nezvinyadzi kudaro,” said Grace.

“Everyone was angered.

“He ended up taking poison after he was assaulted by my relatives.

“I know that you have been informed about what took place that day. I have no other comment, write what they told you,” Grace said.

Grace’s incestuous affair was reportedly her fourth adulterous affair according to a video that circulated on social media four months ago after she was assaulted when caught naked with another married man.

Norman and Grace’s domestic violence cases had become a weekly matter at Machipisa Police Station.

The two had been living together for the past 12 years, but had no children.

Grace has refused to attend the funeral wake, arguing that Norman was yet to pay lobola and she also feared what his relatives would do to her.

Norman’s body is still awaiting a post-mortem. H Metro