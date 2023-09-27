COUNCIL BANS KAMBUCHA

MASVINGO City Council has banned employees from consuming the potent Kambucha drink during working hours amid reports of workers turning up for work intoxicated.
In an internal memo gleaned by NewsDay, authorities
expressed concern over workers drinking Kambucha during working hours under the
guise that the juice has medical properties.
“It has come to our attention that some council employees
come to work while drunk due to the consumption of alcohol and other
intoxicating substances. It has also been noted that some employees are seen
consuming Kambucha drink during working hours in the guise that it is
medicinal,” the memo read.
“However, we are reliably and authoritatively advised by
the council’s medical doctor that the drink contains alcohol. It is advised
that the consumption of Kambucha drink during working hours be banned with
immediate effect.”
Kambucha is a fermented drink whose ingredients include
tea, sugar, ginger and yeast.
It is made by mixing sugar and tea and allowing them to
ferment.
The fermented drink became popular during the height of
COVID-19 after it was viewed as being effective in fighting the respiratory
disease.
The drink has also been used to help those battling
erectile dysfunction and decreased libido, though not scientifically proven.
The drink was found to contain less than 1% alcohol and
qualifies to be classified among non-alcoholic drinks, according to the
country’s trade laws.
The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau considers
Kambucha non-alcoholic if it contains less than 0,5% alcohol.
However, illicit brewers in Zimbabwe and Zambia are taking
advantage of the policy gap to push unregulated Kambucha brands.
Efforts to get a comment from Kambucha Fresh Zimbabwe (Pvt)
Limited were fruitless. Newsday
