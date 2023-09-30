IRELAND DEPORTS GWERU FUGITIVE TO MOZA

I N a dramatic turn of events, fugitive killer Peter Dube, who was recently convicted in Ireland for violating immigration laws, has been deported to Mozambique after he claimed to be a citizen of that country. Dube was being sought by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in connection with two fatal shootings and an attempted murder case in Gweru on April 23, 2021.

The 37-year-old has been on the run for the past two years. On the fateful day in April 2021, suspect, who was a car dealer, approached his second wife, Nyasha Nharingo, and her suspected lover Shelton Chinhango — also a car dealer — who was seated in a minibus parked outside a flat in Gweru’s central business district (CBD), where she lived.

He fatally shot Shelton at close range and turned the gun on his second wife’s best friend, Gamuchirai Mudungwe, whom he shot in the chest. She died instantly.

He went on to shoot Nyasha and her sister Nyaradzo, who were later rushed to hospital. After the shootings, he reportedly fled the country to South Africa, before relocating to Eswatini, where he changed his identity to Xolile Mtsali. From Eswatini, he travelled to Ireland, where he sought asylum. He was then arrested in Ireland on June 14 this year after our Harare Bureau’s exposé of how he and his family changed identities before seeking asylum.

He was nabbed at a refugee facility in Dublin, before being convicted by a Dublin District Court for violating that country’s immigration laws. However, sources said during his court appearance, Dube reportedly claimed to be a Mozambican national and produced an identity document as proof of his nationality. The new alias he assumed could not be immediately established.

“He enjoyed the benefit of doubt, as the Zimbabwe authorities took long to prove that Dube was a Zimbabwean. When the documentation was later delivered to the Irish authorities, it was too late as Dube had already been deported to Mozambique. The warrant of arrest request that was issued by Zimbabwe was then overtaken by events, as there was need to prove that Dube was a Zimbabwean national before he could be repatriated back to Zimbabwe. He then took advantage of the red tape in processing the documents and claimed to be Mozambican, since he also had some identification particulars of that country.”

The ZRP, through Interpol, are now making efforts to have Dube extradited back into the country from Mozambique. Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that Dube was now in Mozambique.

After skipping the country in 2021, Dube is understood to have joined a syndicate involved in producing fake identity documents in South Africa and Eswatini.

The syndicate is believed to have assisted him to acquire Mozambican identity particulars, which he later used in Ireland when he appeared in court. Sunday Mail