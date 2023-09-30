I WAS NOT CONSULTED : NCUBE, KHUPE CIVIC HONOURS PARKED

THE decision by the previous Bulawayo councillors to award opposition party stalwarts, Professor Welshman Ncube and Dr Thokozani Khupe with civic honours has allegedly been parked after Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa said he was not consulted to sanction the list of beneficiaries.
According to a council confidential report, Prof Ncube and
Dr Khupe were nominated for the civic honours together with the late National
Hero and former city mayor, Alderman Joshua Malinga, renowned historian Mr
Pathisa Nyathi and Mpilo Central Hospital clinical director, Professor Solwayo
Ngwenya, Dr Shepard Ndlovu from Operation Florian and another opposition
politician Dr Samuel Sipepa Nkomo.
The list also had Bulawayo Progressive Residents’
Association deputy chairperson, Ms Patricia Tshabalala and Women’s Institute
for Leadership Development (WILD) chief executive officer, Ms Samukeliso
Khumalo. Civic honours are awarded for community work and not for activities
carried out during the course of a person’s normal duties for which they were
paid for.
The honours may also be conferred in respect of bringing
distinction to the city through various activities such as sports, art and
culture. When the matter was brought up for deliberation it however, had to be
parked on the pretext that there was need for more curriculum vitaes for more
possible candidates for the civic honours.
However, sources claim the opposition party leader was not
consulted over the proposed decision to confer Prof Ncube and Dr Khupe with the
civic honours.
The source revealed that the matter was likely to be
indefinitely deferred until such a time that a motion was derived which only
awarded community leaders only.
“Besides the three politicians on the list, the thinking is
that the best way to proceed is by awarding only the community leaders but for
now it will be embarrassing for the motion to be revisited because it will be
clear that councillors have been instructed to exclude Prof Ncube and Dr Khupe.
So as it stands this motion will only revisited next year around August when
the local authority usually handles matters to do with civic awards,” said the
source.
This is not the first time that Dr Khupe’s name has been
unceremoniously been struck off the civic honours list in Bulawayo, at one
point the then MDC-T-run council suggested giving her the Freedom of the city
accolade together with their late former party president, Mr Morgan Tsvangirai.
Since 1980 the city has conferred six Freedom of the City
accolades and 54 civic honours. Among those that got the Freedom of the City
are President Mugabe (23 July 1986), Bulawayo District Zimbabwe National Army
(3 March 1989), One Brigade Zimbabwe National Army (3 March 1989), the late
Vice-President of Zimbabwe Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo (27 February 1992), former South
Africa President Cde Thabo Mbeki (5 May 2000), and the late Vice-President of
Zimbabwe Cde Joseph Msika (25 August 2006).
According to council by-laws every August, councillors are
expected to draw up a list of nominees for the civic honours but the matter has
continuously been postponed for over 13 years after the council’s decision to
award the late Vice-President John Nkomo was controversially shelved. Former
Bulawayo councillor Joram Ndebele had also been set to receive a Civic Honour
award when the original motion to award the late VP Nkomo was moved. Sunday
News
