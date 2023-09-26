NEW CCC MP CHARGED WITH NEGLIGENT DRIVING

BULAWAYO Central legislator Mr Surrender Kapoikulu of the Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC) is set to appear in court for negligent driving which resulted in a head-on collision with another vehicle in 2021.

The incident occurred on June 21, 2021 at around 7pm along Burnside Road in Bulawayo.

According to court papers, Kapoikulu was driving a Jeep Ranger registered under his name when he encroached onto the lane of oncoming traffic resulting in him ramming into a Toyota Hilux which was being driven by Mr Mayibongwe Ncube.

As a result of the accident, three people who were in Kapoikulu’s vehicle sustained injuries and had to be rushed to hospital for treatment. Both vehicles were extensively damaged.

Police attended the scene and established that Kapoikulu was on the wrong side of the law.

Kapoikulu is facing charges of negligent driving. He allegedly failed to keep a proper look out for oncoming traffic, speeding and failed to stop or react reasonably when the accident seemed imminent.

The legislator was supposed to appear in court on September 8 but defaulted resulting in a warrant of arrest being issued against him.

The warrant of arrest was later cancelled after his lawyer appeared in court on his behalf on Monday, and a trial date has been set for October 23.

Mr Kapoikulu is already facing other charges relating to defacing political posters and criminal insults.

He is being jointly accused with five other CCC members including MP for Pelandaba-Tshabalala, Gift Ostallos Siziba, Simbarashe Dube (Ward 20 councillor), former Ward 20 councillor Ernest Rafamoyo and party members Lovewell Mwinde and Tendai Masotsha. The six are charged with defacing a political poster.

The complainant, in this case, is fellow CCC member Ms Soneni Moyo, who was an aspiring member of the Pelandaba-Tshabalala Constituency, which was won by Siziba.

It was stated that on August 11, Kapoikulu, Rafamoyo, Masotsha, Siziva, and Dube went to Ms Moyo’s residence in Nkulumane, parked their cars at her gate and hurled insults at her, accusing the complainant of being a sell-out and a prostitute.

On August 16 at around midday, the accused persons went to Pelandaba Business Centre and removed Ms Moyo’s campaign posters, which were pasted on walls and electricity pylons.

A report was made to the police leading to their arrest.

