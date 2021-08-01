ANOTHER BROADCASTER DIES OF COVID-19

THE media fraternity has been plunged into mourning following the death of veteran broadcaster Sam Mkhithika, who succumbed to Covid-19 related complications at the age of 67 on Friday.

Family spokesperson Vusumuzi Mkhithika told ZBC News that Mkhithika succumbed to Covid-19 related complications this Friday.

“We have lost a father, a friend and mentor. He gave us good blueprint of what fatherhood is. He loved music and training young people who were passionate about media.

“He had plans of getting involved in the media space as the airwaves are opening. It is sad that he has left us without fulfilling his dreams. There will be no gathering at all and people can call us for anything. Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.”

The late broadcaster joined Rhodesia Broadcasting Services now ZBC in 1979 and rose to become Manager Radio Services, a position he held until he left the national broadcaster in 2015.

On radio, Mkhithika presented various programmes including Ukubingelelana, Yazini Umthetho, Radio Doctor and Izihlahla Zakithi.

He is survived by his wife Grace, five children and eight grandchildren. ZBC