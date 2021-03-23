MINISTER : WE WILL BUILD SECONDARY SCHOOL BOARDING SCHOOLS THIS YEAR

Government will start constructing new secondary boarding schools this year following steep demand for places, with the initial phase seeing every district getting at least one of the earmarked 72 schools.

The huge project has the backing of President Mnangagwa as part of his philosophy that a nation can never develop faster than the development of its education. Under the new dispensation, 153 schools have been built and plans are afoot to build 16 more this year.

Recently, private players willing to invest in the education sector were invited to come for the construction of the earmarked 3 000 schools to adequately meet the rising demand for education. Government has been compelled to expedite the process and last year alone 327 559 students sat for the Grade 7 examinations against a capacity of around 23 000 boarding places.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Ambassador Cain Mathema said:

“We have seen now that most parents prefer their children to go to a boarding school for their secondary education and there has been huge demand for places. Herald