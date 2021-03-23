MINISTER : WE WILL BUILD SECONDARY SCHOOL BOARDING SCHOOLS THIS YEAR

Government will start constructing new secondary boarding schools this year following steep demand for places, with the initial phase seeing every district getting at least one of the earmarked 72 schools.
The huge project has the backing of President Mnangagwa as
part of his philosophy that a nation can never develop faster than the
development of its education. Under the
new dispensation, 153 schools have been built and plans are afoot to build 16
more this year.
Recently, private players willing to invest in the
education sector were invited to come for the construction of the earmarked 3
000 schools to adequately meet the rising demand for education. Government has
been compelled to expedite the process and last year alone 327 559 students sat
for the Grade 7 examinations against a capacity of around 23 000 boarding
places.
Primary and Secondary Education Minister Ambassador Cain
Mathema said:
“We have seen now that most parents prefer their children
to go to a boarding school for their secondary education and there has been
huge demand for places. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment