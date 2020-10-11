MINISTERS LEAKING CABINET MINUTES : CHINAMASA

Zanu PF has accused its ministers of leaking confidential Cabinet minutes to “hostile” countries such as the United Kingdom amid allegations of a rift between President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s appointees and the ruling party’s heavyweights.
Patrick Chinamasa, the acting Zanu PF spokesperson,
yesterday told journalists in Harare, that Mnangagwa’s Cabinet had moles that
served foreign interests.
Chinamasa said the leaked minutes had in the past become
part of discussions in the British Parliament.
“It is very clear that some people are receiving advice
from their colonial masters. They oppose everything,” Chinamasa said.
“They disregard the Official Secrets Act and now publish
cabinet minutes to their colonial masters. If you want to investigate this
issue, journalists you can get it. Right now the British Parliament discusses
our Cabinet minutes in their Parliament. We know that they work with the
British.”
The former Justice minister refused to name the ministers
that allegedly leak minutes after he was pressed by journalists.
British parliamentarians from time to time raise issues
about human rights violations in Zimbabwe and the political crisis.
Zimbabwe’s former coloniser has of late taken a tough
stance against Mnangagwa’s administration after initially warming up to the
77-year-old ruler when he seized power from former president Robert Mugabe in a
military coup.
Chinamasa’s claims followed repeated allegations that
former ministers that were deployed to Zanu PF headquarters after Mnangagwa
left them out of his Cabinet in 2018 are involved in a tug-of-war with new
ministers over supremacy.
The Zanu PF heavyweights want to dictate government policy,
arguing that the party is supreme.
Chinamasa also appeared to be leaning on Local Government
minister July Moyo to meddle in the affairs of Chitungwiza Town Council.
He said they want Moyo to reinstate Zanu PF member George
Makunde as town clerk. “Zanu PF is demanding the reinstatement of the town
clerk, George Makunde, who was removed by the MDC mayor to facilitate their
corrupt activities,” he said.
“Zanu PF considers the suspension of the town clerk to be
null and void. The appointment of the disciplinary board and the prosecutor was
done without following laid-down procedures.
“Zanu PF is demanding that the acting clerk, the director
of works and director of housing be suspended forthwith pending finalisation of
their cases where they are being accused of abuse of office and corruption.
“Zanu PF is calling on the minister of Local Government July Moyo to exercise his powers and rescind all Chitungwiza Town Council resolutions passed by the MDC-led council to embed systemic corruption within council affairs.”
Makunde was suspended in December last year after he was
allegedly implicated in the illegal selling of commercial stands. Standard
