VIMBAI : I FELT LOST FOR MONTHS





Netherlands-based Zimbabwean contemporary musician Vimbai Zimuto has bemoaned losses caused by the Covid-19-induced lockdown, but revealed she is soldiering on amid the challenging situation.





The all-rounder artiste who plays mbira, marimba, traditional Zimbabwean percussion and is also a dancer and choreographer for modern and traditional African dances, said she had an exciting year planned with bookings and lined up projects but it all went down the drain because of Covid-19.





“The lockdown dealt us a big blow as artists. We were not prepared for this.





“I had planned my 2020 till December, booked air tickets, venues, studios and so forth which never happened because of Covid-19. I really felt lost the whole of March, April and June but I am not allowing that situation to cocoon me,” she said.





Zimuto, who was recently in the country to renew her passport and finalise some projects, said coming home during Covid-19 brought her face to face with the cruel situation.





“I realised my passport was expiring in January 2021 while my identity card needed fixing, so I sacrificed and came to Zimbabwe in July but left without fixing the issue because the offices were closed. It has forced me again to plan for another trip to come back before the end of the year.





“This was the most painful experience I have ever gone through in Zimbabwe. I was in quarantine for eight days. I only did some photoshoots in Domboshava,” she said.





Zimuto, who saluted her band for their resilience and commitment, also revealed that there are new songs and videos coming.





“I have new projects coming including the Kupakichwa official video. We are not allowing the situation to stall us and I am grateful to my band for their commitment,” she said.





The musician also shared some words of advice to fellow musicians during this Covid-19 period.





“All can say is that we should not allow anyone to give us unnecessary pressure and telling you are out of reckoning.



