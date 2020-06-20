THE BEAST IS NOW SA SECURITY FIRM BOSS





ZIMBABWE-born South African rugby stalwart, Tendai “The Beast” Mtawarira has powered his way into the business world as he is now a shareholder as well as chief executive officer of the newly launched Umlindi Security.





Mtawarira was last week unveiled as a shareholder and CEO of Umlindi Security, which is a subsidiary of the Fidelity Services Group.





“We are excited to welcome Tendai ‘The Beast’ Mtawarira as shareholder and CEO of Umlindi Security. We’re ready to tackle the competition by offering customers the full spectrum of security and related services,’’ read part of the statement by Fidelity Group.





An excited Mtawarira last Friday thanked Fidelity Services Group for affording him the chance to venture into business.





“Super pumped and excited to be running my own company as CEO of Umlindi Security. Thank you to Fidelity Services Group for this opportunity,” said Mtawarira.





According to Wahl Bartmann, Fidelity Services Group CEO, Mtawarira has been associated with the company for nine years as the face of the brand. Bartmann has played a mentorship role for the former Springboks prop and now feels Mtawarira has now acquired the skills to run his own business.





“Tendai has been a part of Fidelity for close to nine years now as our brand ambassador. I have enjoyed my time as his mentor and collaborating on a number of different projects which have all been successful. It was only a matter of time before the skills he gained would assist him to start his own company,’’ said Bartmann.





He believes Mtawarira’s natural flair and strength as a professional rugby player and his business acumen are well suited to the requirements of a new business venture. Mtawarira is presently studying towards his Master of Business Administration (MBA).





“Being a businessman has excited me for a long time because it combines many of the core values I needed in my rugby career like teamwork, innovation, commitment, continuous self-improvement and having fun,” Mtawarira said.





Last month, Mtawarira enrolled at the Henley Business School MBA programme as the inaugural recipient of a special scholarship to further prepare him for his new role as a businessman with Umlindi Security.





His company will focus on aspects of guarding, cleaning services, car tracking, home and business security, cash management solutions and fire solutions. Mtawarira is expected to continue his duties and be actively involved in the day-to-day activities at Fidelity Services Group while also taking up his new role at Umlindi Security.





“I am excited to start this new adventure and look forward to growing Umlindi into a prominent player in the security and related services industry, and look forward to more involvement with the Fidelity Services Group,” said Mtawarira.



