THE BEAST IS NOW SA SECURITY FIRM BOSS

The 34-year-old retired after winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup with the Springboks in Japan last year where South Africa defeated England 32-12 in the final. He signed a one-year playing and coaching contract with Old Glory DC to play in the US Major League, only for the season to be cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Mtawarira ended his international rugby career as the third most capped Springboks of all time having represented his adopted country 117 times. Sunday News