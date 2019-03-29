JIM KUNAKA FREED

THE 27 alleged protesters arrested following the August 1 violence were yesterday removed from remand.



The alleged protesters, who include former Zanu PF youth leader Jim Kunaka, have been on remand for nearly eight months, with the State yet to finalise its investigations.





They had applied for removal from remand for the second time. The first time they lodged the application, it was dismissed.



But provincial magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa ruled that the accused persons have the right to be tried within a reasonable time.



Mugwagwa noted that the courts had already resolved the public violence trials of January 14 and that there is no reason “to treat this matter differently.”



“When the State is ready, you will be summoned. Further remand is hereby refused,” Mugwagwa said.



Through their lawyer, Gift Mutisi, the protesters challenged further placement on remand after the State sought to have the matter postponed to April 30.



Mutisi said the State is violating his clients’ right to liberty as they are bound by stringent bail conditions. Daily News