ROBBERS JAILED FOR LIFE FOR KILLING DIAMOND DEALER





TWO robbers have been jailed for life for killing a diamond dealer at his house in Chiadzwa, last year.





Mutare High Court judge, Justice Hlekani Mwayera, sentenced Marcos Madhume and Thomas Mike Makoni Nyakujara to life in prison after they killed Blessing Chikwangura of Kusena Village under Chief Marange.





Madhume and Nyakujara denied the murder charges when they initially appeared in court claiming that they were under the influence of alcohol when they committed the offence.





But Justice Mwayera, in her judgment, said the two decided to drink beer before committing the crime to get “Dutch courage” hence they were fully in control of their mental faculties.





She said considering the manner in which the duo committed the offence and their criminal record, they did not deserve a place in the society.





“The accused, in an unrelenting manner ruthlessly and cruelly fired an avalanche of bullets into the deceased even as he tried to make good his escape as evidenced by injuries to his back,” said justice Mwayera when sentencing the pair.





“Further, even after the fatal blow, the accused were undeterred as they ransacked the deceased’s house and stole a Samsung phone and tablet. Such callous and unrelenting behaviour ought to be visited with corresponding punishment to deter not only accused persons, but like-minded people. The gravity of the offence, the manner in which it was perpetrated by the duo who showed determination in achieving the unlawful enterprise call for severe punishment. It shows the accused are a nuisance to society and this calls for their removal from the society, she said.





Justice Mwayera said Madhume and Nyakujara, who are childhood friends, showed no remorse and exhibited a carefree attitude during their trial.





“This is a matter where the death penalty would have been warranted as they stand convicted of murder in aggravatory circumstances, that is murder during the course of an armed robbery,” said justice Mwayera.





Circumstances leading to the pair’s arrest were that sometime early last year, they hatched a plan to commit a spate of robberies.





They stole a Star pistol from one Mohammed in Marondera and travelled to Marange. On February 2, 2017, Madhume and Nyakudyara went to Chikwangura’s homestead where he was running a shebeen and dealing in diamonds and started drinking beer during the day.





At around midnight, they approached Chikwangura and started demanding diamonds and cash.





Chikwangura resisted and armed himself with a machete. Madhume and Nyakujara then forced their way into Chikwangura’s house and shot him before ransacking it.



