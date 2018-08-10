KILLER CIO OPERATIVE IN COURT





An unlicensed female member of the President's office based at Chiredzi last week appeared in court facing culpable homicide charges after she was involved in a road traffic accident which killed one person on the spot.





Moreblessing Deze (24) who resides in Tshovani, Chiredzi appeared before Chiredzi Resident Magistrate Constance Mutandwa facing two counts, one of culpable homicide and another of driving without a licence.





It is the State case that on April 21, 2018 at around 6 pm Deze was driving her unregistered vehicle, a Nissan Note along Ngundu – Tanganda Road towards Chiredzi. On reaching the 78km peg another vehicle a Toyota Ipsum which was driven by Nabelani Ndhlovu also driving towards the same direction decided to overtake the Nissan Note.





As she was being overtaken, Deze veered off the road to the left after losing control. When she realised that she was off the road she brought the vehicle back onto the road but was involved in a serious collision with the Ipsum causing the death of Mollen Vushe.