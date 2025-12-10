ZIMBA ARRESTED WITH 582 PASSPORTS

A 43-year-old Zimbabwean national has been arrested in Mpumalanga after police allegedly found 582 passports and more than R147,000 in cash hidden in a bakkie he was driving.

Recent cases have highlighted how corrupt officials have been accused of charging foreign nationals to stamp their passports.

IOL has also previously covered multiple incidents in which Home Affairs or border-control officials were arrested for allegedly selling illegal passport stamps and facilitating fraudulent entries and exits at various ports of entry.

Provincial police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Mpho Nonyane-Mpe said a multi-disciplinary team — comprising the Middelburg Flying Squad, Nkangala District Anti-Hijacking Team and Waterval Boven SAPS — intercepted a white Chevrolet Utility with Gauteng registration plates on Monday, at about 1 pm, after acting on information received.

During a search of the vehicle, officers uncovered hundreds of passports — some containing cash — hidden in a concealed compartment. They also found about R20,000 wrapped in a black plastic bag, bringing the total amount of seized cash to roughly R147,300.

“Investigation thus far suggests that the driver was probably going to meet someone the next day to have the passports stamped. Police are of the view that the recovered cash was meant for payment,” said Nonyane-Mpe.

The suspect has been charged with contravening South Africa’s Immigration Act, fraud, and money laundering. The bakkie was confiscated for further investigation.

The arrested man is expected to appear before the Waterval Boven Periodical Court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi welcomed the arrest and said further action may follow as the investigation unfolds.

“We are following up this matter and will not leave any stone unturned. At this stage, the possibility of more arrests cannot be ruled out. We will ensure that those who are involved are brought to book,” he said. IOL