ZIMBA ARRESTED WITH 582 PASSPORTS

A 43-year-old Zimbabwean national has been arrested in Mpumalanga after police allegedly found 582 passports and more than R147,000 in cash hidden in a bakkie he was driving.
Recent cases
have highlighted how corrupt officials have been accused of charging foreign
nationals to stamp their passports.
IOL has also
previously covered multiple incidents in which Home Affairs or border-control
officials were arrested for allegedly selling illegal passport stamps and
facilitating fraudulent entries and exits at various ports of entry.
Provincial
police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Mpho Nonyane-Mpe said a
multi-disciplinary team — comprising the Middelburg Flying Squad, Nkangala
District Anti-Hijacking Team and Waterval Boven SAPS — intercepted a white
Chevrolet Utility with Gauteng registration plates on Monday, at about 1 pm,
after acting on information received.
During a search
of the vehicle, officers uncovered hundreds of passports — some containing cash
— hidden in a concealed compartment. They also found about R20,000 wrapped in a
black plastic bag, bringing the total amount of seized cash to roughly R147,300.
“Investigation
thus far suggests that the driver was probably going to meet someone the next
day to have the passports stamped. Police are of the view that the recovered
cash was meant for payment,” said Nonyane-Mpe.
The suspect has
been charged with contravening South Africa’s Immigration Act, fraud, and money
laundering. The bakkie was confiscated for further investigation.
The arrested
man is expected to appear before the Waterval Boven Periodical Court on
Tuesday.
Meanwhile,
acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph
Mkhwanazi welcomed the arrest and said further action may follow as the
investigation unfolds.
“We are
following up this matter and will not leave any stone unturned. At this stage,
the possibility of more arrests cannot be ruled out. We will ensure that those
who are involved are brought to book,” he said. IOL
