PROSTITUTE JIBE ON WHATSAPP : TWO WOMEN NEARLY JAILED

A message accusing a woman of being a ‘‘PROSTITUTE’’, which was posted on a WhatsApp group, almost sent two women to prison in a landmark judgment.

The judgment highlights the dangers of abusing others on social media platforms.

The two women – Ruth Chikukwa and Jacqueline Zenda – were only sparred from serving a three-month jail term after the magistrate gave them an option to pay a fine of US$350 each.

Chikukwa and Zenda are Councillors at the Municipality of Chinhoyi.

They were dragged to court where they were charged, and found guilty, of violating the Cyber Security and Data Protection Act.

The landmark ruling by a Chinhoyi magistrate has set a precedent and opened the gates which could see people being sent to jail for abusing others on WhatsApp groups.

The two Councillors were fined US$350 each or alternatively spend three months in prison.

This means that had they failed to raise the fine they would have spent the next three months in jail – which would have been a first in Zimbabwe when it comes to cases of abuse on social media platforms.

The complainant was Linda Sauramba, 45, of 118 North Drive, Chinhoyi CBD.

Prosecutor Brighton Machekera, told the court that on November 17 Chikukwa, sent a message on a WhatsApp group, insulting Sauramba.

Zenda responded by posting a message, on the same WhatsApp group, describing Sauramba as a ‘‘prostitute.’’

Her message read: “They do not have power but (they are) just prostitutes, they failed to make use of their opportunity (by) indulging in prostitution . . . they now want to engage in prostitution in old age.

‘‘Let them look after grandchildren.”

Sauramba was advised that she was being abused on the WhatsApp group by Martha Tafirenyika.

She says she felt intimidated and filed a report at ZRP Chinhoyi Central.

The court found out that both Chikukwa and Zenda acted unlawfully. H Metro