PROSTITUTE JIBE ON WHATSAPP : TWO WOMEN NEARLY JAILED

A message accusing a woman of being a ‘‘PROSTITUTE’’, which was posted on a WhatsApp group, almost sent two women to prison in a landmark judgment.
The judgment
highlights the dangers of abusing others on social media platforms.
The two women –
Ruth Chikukwa and Jacqueline Zenda – were only sparred from serving a
three-month jail term after the magistrate gave them an option to pay a fine of
US$350 each.
Chikukwa and
Zenda are Councillors at the Municipality of Chinhoyi.
They were
dragged to court where they were charged, and found guilty, of violating the
Cyber Security and Data Protection Act.
The landmark
ruling by a Chinhoyi magistrate has set a precedent and opened the gates which
could see people being sent to jail for abusing others on WhatsApp groups.
The two
Councillors were fined US$350 each or alternatively spend three months in
prison.
This means that
had they failed to raise the fine they would have spent the next three months
in jail – which would have been a first in Zimbabwe when it comes to cases of
abuse on social media platforms.
The complainant
was Linda Sauramba, 45, of 118 North Drive, Chinhoyi CBD.
Prosecutor
Brighton Machekera, told the court that on November 17 Chikukwa, sent a message
on a WhatsApp group, insulting Sauramba.
Zenda responded
by posting a message, on the same WhatsApp group, describing Sauramba as a
‘‘prostitute.’’
Her message
read: “They do not have power but (they are) just prostitutes, they failed to
make use of their opportunity (by) indulging in prostitution . . . they now
want to engage in prostitution in old age.
‘‘Let them look
after grandchildren.”
Sauramba was
advised that she was being abused on the WhatsApp group by Martha Tafirenyika.
She says she
felt intimidated and filed a report at ZRP Chinhoyi Central.
The court found
out that both Chikukwa and Zenda acted unlawfully. H Metro
