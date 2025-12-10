WOMAN LOSES US$700 IN CHADONHA TRICK

Two Harare women, Marshia Murwisi (30) and Juliet Tsitsidzashe Yakabe (39) have been sentenced to 12 months in prison for defrauding a Masvingo woman US$700 in a chadonha scam.
The duo was
sentenced by Masvingo Magistrate, Caroline Tafira Nyoni who suspended four
months of the sentence. The remaining eight month were commuted to community
service.
Murwisi will
perform her community service at Shinga Primary School while Yakabe will serve
at Chadzikamidzi Primary School in Chitungwiza.
“The court is
surprised by the manner in which you travelled all the way from Harare to
commit crimes in Masvingo. You are both single mothers and while a custodial
sentence would have been appropriate to shepherd you, the court has taken into
account that you did not waste its time,” said Nyoni in her ruling.
The duo was
convicted of defrauding Esther Silvanos US$240 and a Samsung Galaxy A04 mobile
phone.
The incident
happened two weeks back in Masvingo CBD.
Circumstances
are that the convicts approached Silvanos and told her that they had picked up
a wallet containing US$700 and they wanted to share the money with her.
They lured
Silvanos to a nearby toilet and persuaded her to hand over US$240 and her
Samsung Galaxy A04 mobile phone whilst she divided the money.
After dividing
the money, Silvanos went inside the toilet to count her money and she
discovered that her wallet only had ZWL1 200 and her mobile phone was missing.
Silvanos rushed
outside to confront the convicts who had already left the scene.
Later that day
Murwisi and Yakabe attempted to pull the same scam on Catherine Mutomere at
First Pack shop along Robert Mugabe Way in the CBD, Masvingo.
Mutomere became
suspicious and shouted for help. Yakabe was apprehended by the public while
Murwisi managed to evade capture.
Yakabe was
taken to Masvingo Central Police Station at the same time Silvanos was filing
her case and she identified Yakabe.
Detectives used
Yakabe to locate Murwisi who was then arrested. All stolen property and money
was recovered.
Tarisai Muvengi
prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment