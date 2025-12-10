WOMAN LOSES US$700 IN CHADONHA TRICK

Two Harare women, Marshia Murwisi (30) and Juliet Tsitsidzashe Yakabe (39) have been sentenced to 12 months in prison for defrauding a Masvingo woman US$700 in a chadonha scam.

The duo was sentenced by Masvingo Magistrate, Caroline Tafira Nyoni who suspended four months of the sentence. The remaining eight month were commuted to community service.

Murwisi will perform her community service at Shinga Primary School while Yakabe will serve at Chadzikamidzi Primary School in Chitungwiza.

“The court is surprised by the manner in which you travelled all the way from Harare to commit crimes in Masvingo. You are both single mothers and while a custodial sentence would have been appropriate to shepherd you, the court has taken into account that you did not waste its time,” said Nyoni in her ruling.

The duo was convicted of defrauding Esther Silvanos US$240 and a Samsung Galaxy A04 mobile phone.

The incident happened two weeks back in Masvingo CBD.

Circumstances are that the convicts approached Silvanos and told her that they had picked up a wallet containing US$700 and they wanted to share the money with her.

They lured Silvanos to a nearby toilet and persuaded her to hand over US$240 and her Samsung Galaxy A04 mobile phone whilst she divided the money.

After dividing the money, Silvanos went inside the toilet to count her money and she discovered that her wallet only had ZWL1 200 and her mobile phone was missing.

Silvanos rushed outside to confront the convicts who had already left the scene.

Later that day Murwisi and Yakabe attempted to pull the same scam on Catherine Mutomere at First Pack shop along Robert Mugabe Way in the CBD, Masvingo.

Mutomere became suspicious and shouted for help. Yakabe was apprehended by the public while Murwisi managed to evade capture.

Yakabe was taken to Masvingo Central Police Station at the same time Silvanos was filing her case and she identified Yakabe.

Detectives used Yakabe to locate Murwisi who was then arrested. All stolen property and money was recovered.

Tarisai Muvengi prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror