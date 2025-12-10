SCHOOL HEADS STEAL US$84K

A Harare high school head has been arrested on allegations of fraud involving US$84 000.

A case was opened against Friendship High School head Tayengwa Christopher Maponga last week on Monday at Borrowdale Police Station under case number CR 03/12/25.

Maponga was arrested alongside Milcah Machi and Tendai Kuhudzayi, while fourth accused person Tichaona Kunyenda is reportedly on the run.

Machi is the school head at Girls High School, but she headed Friendship High before Maponga.

Kuhudzayi, who has been suspended by the Primary and Secondary Education ministry, was the previous deputy head at Friendship before leaving for Marlborough High, where she holds a similar position.

Kunyenda, who is on the run, is the school bursar.

The four are facing an embezzlement charge involving US$84 000.

The case has been referred to the Commercial Crime Division, Northern Region.

Maponga came under investigation after security company Samasave Security Services complained about unpaid services valued at US$6 050. The company accused Maponga of running the school like a “private firm or tuckshop” and escalated the matter to the National Anti-Corruption Association of Zimbabwe and education authorities after its demands were ignored.

In a letter dated August 5, 2025, seen by NewsDay, Samasave told Maponga that “time for lawyers to exchange letters has come and gone, now is the time for action towards reality and recovery”.

Said Samasave: “We will not rest until our voice is heard by the highest office of the land or justice prevails, as this will also send a clear message to other school heads to exercise due diligence on duty and not turn government schools into a private firm or tuckshop.”

Maponga, Machi and Kuhudzayi will appear in court soon. Newsday