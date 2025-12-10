SCHOOL HEADS STEAL US$84K

A Harare high school head has been arrested on allegations of fraud involving US$84 000.
A case was
opened against Friendship High School head Tayengwa Christopher Maponga last
week on Monday at Borrowdale Police Station under case number CR 03/12/25.
Maponga was
arrested alongside Milcah Machi and Tendai Kuhudzayi, while fourth accused
person Tichaona Kunyenda is reportedly on the run.
Machi is the
school head at Girls High School, but she headed Friendship High before
Maponga.
Kuhudzayi, who
has been suspended by the Primary and Secondary Education ministry, was the
previous deputy head at Friendship before leaving for Marlborough High, where
she holds a similar position.
Kunyenda, who
is on the run, is the school bursar.
The four are
facing an embezzlement charge involving US$84 000.
The case has
been referred to the Commercial Crime Division, Northern Region.
Maponga came
under investigation after security company Samasave Security Services
complained about unpaid services valued at US$6 050. The company accused
Maponga of running the school like a “private firm or tuckshop” and escalated
the matter to the National Anti-Corruption Association of Zimbabwe and
education authorities after its demands were ignored.
In a letter
dated August 5, 2025, seen by NewsDay, Samasave told Maponga that “time for
lawyers to exchange letters has come and gone, now is the time for action
towards reality and recovery”.
Said Samasave:
“We will not rest until our voice is heard by the highest office of the land or
justice prevails, as this will also send a clear message to other school heads
to exercise due diligence on duty and not turn government schools into a
private firm or tuckshop.”
Maponga, Machi
and Kuhudzayi will appear in court soon. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment