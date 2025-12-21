WE WILL ACHIEVE EXTRAORDINARY MILESTONES BY 2030, SAYS ED



Every Zimbabwean should put shoulder to the wheel and actively contribute towards national development, President Mnangagwa has said, while reminding the country that “extraordinary milestones” will be achieved in the next five years through honest, hard work.

The President made the remarks while addressing mourners at the burial of Brigadier-General (Retd) Mark Charles Chimwaza at the National Heroes Acre yesterday.

Brig-Gen Chimwaza succumbed to lung cancer at his Kuwadzana home in Harare on December 3.

He was 68.

In his address, President Mnangagwa said the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2), the country’s blueprint that will guide economic development in the next five years, demands unity of purpose and hard work.

He said the spirit of collective sacrifice that defined the liberation struggle must now be harnessed towards economic and social transformation.

“Similarly, today, under the National Development Strategy 2, our country enters a critical stretch towards the realisation of Vision 2030,” said President Mnangagwa.

“All of us, the present generation, sons and daughters of Zimbabwe, must play our part to achieve an upper middle-income economy — a developed, modern, industrialised and prosperous society.

“Every community contributed to our independence.

“Let us now, community by community, ward by ward and district by district, sector by sector and enterprise by enterprise, contribute to the Zimbabwe we all want.” Sunday Mail