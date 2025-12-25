THREE ROB TEEN OF US$8

Three men, including a teenager, were arrested on Monday for stealing US$8.

Motion Graisai, 16, Edmore Garisai, 39, and Christian Obey Keresai, 25, all of Westlea, were arrested and taken to court on the same day.

They are being accused of robbing 19-year-old Tariro in Mabelreign.

Tariro was walking along Stoney Road, heading to Mabelreign Shops, when she met the three, who blocked her way.

Motion then grabbed her and forcibly took her black sling bag.

Tariro managed to free herself and narrated her story to Takudzwa Marambo.

Takudzwa and other residents helped Tariro to track the three and recover the stolen sling bag.

Harare provincial police spokesperson ,Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case.

“Police arrested three men for robbery in Mabelreign.

“We continue to warn anyone involved in criminal activities that the law will catch up with them.

“Members of the public are urged to report any criminal activities in their community,” said Insp Chakanza. Herald