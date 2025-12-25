THREE ROB TEEN OF US$8

Three men, including a teenager, were arrested on Monday for stealing US$8.
Motion Graisai,
16, Edmore Garisai, 39, and Christian Obey Keresai, 25, all of Westlea, were
arrested and taken to court on the same day.
They are being
accused of robbing 19-year-old Tariro in Mabelreign.
Tariro was
walking along Stoney Road, heading to Mabelreign Shops, when she met the three,
who blocked her way.
Motion then
grabbed her and forcibly took her black sling bag.
Tariro managed
to free herself and narrated her story to Takudzwa Marambo.
Takudzwa and
other residents helped Tariro to track the three and recover the stolen sling
bag.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson ,Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the
case.
“Police
arrested three men for robbery in Mabelreign.
“We continue to
warn anyone involved in criminal activities that the law will catch up with
them.
“Members of the
public are urged to report any criminal activities in their community,” said
Insp Chakanza. Herald
