MINISTER : OVERLOADED BUSES TO BE OFFLOADED

Passengers in overloaded buses will be offloaded, while defective and non-compliant vehicles will be impounded as part of a campaign to reduce carnage on the country’s roads during the festive period.
The Government
has already sounded the alarm over fatal accidents, especially in the period
ahead of the holidays, which begin with Unity Day tomorrow.
The campaign,
spearheaded by the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), whose festive
season road safety campaign started on December 15 and ends on January 15, will
deploy at least five smart enforcement vehicles and breathalysers.
The number of
patrolling teams has also been increased to 61 from 55 provided last year, with
34 teams set to be static and 27 mobile, according to TSCZ managing director Mr
Munesu Munodawafa.
Zimbabwe
celebrates Unity Day tomorrow, followed by Christmas and Boxing Day on Thursday
and Friday, respectively.
Mr Munodawafa
said the measures were being implemented in collaboration with other
stakeholders, which include the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural
Development, and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).
“The campaign
will also see officers from the Vehicle Inspectorate Department, Central
Vehicle Registry and Road Motor Transportation department being roped in,” he
said.
“That is a
combination of static and also mobile. We have police patrolling; 34 are static
and 27 are mobile.
“So, that is
one feature, an increase in terms of presence. The second thing that is
happening is that clearly now we are having both enforcement and education.”
This time, he
said, enforcement will be thorough.
“Where there is
overloading, people will be offloaded. No compromise. Inconvenient as it may
be, we have to take measures to save lives. That is the approach we are taking.
I know the police will also issue a statement along those lines,” said Mr
Munodawafa.
Through the
smart vehicles, the authorities will check all the paperwork, especially for
public transporters.
“They will be
on the roads. They will be checking all the paperwork to do with the vehicle.
On the plus side, it will ensure that the travelling populace are not unduly
delayed because the vehicle can detect any defects on the vehicle in terms of
the paperwork.
“We will be
checking on the insurance of the vehicles. We will be checking on the
roadworthiness of the vehicles,” he added.
“Any vehicle
that has an outstanding roadworthiness documentation will be impounded. We will
also be checking even the Zinara (Zimbabwe National Road Administration) and
ZBC (Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation) compliance. We are taking the
whole-of-Government approach; where a defect is spotted, that vehicle will be
impounded until the owner produces all the paperwork.
“Unfortunately,
that may involve some people getting their cars next year. But that is the
reality. Tough measures have to be taken.”
The Government
will also deploy breathalysers, breathalyser printers and disposable breathing
apparatus.
Recently, the
Government, through the TSCZ, acquired 100 breathalysers, 15 breathalyser
printers and 1 000 disposable breathing apparatus.
“I think
everybody is aware that there is a new kit of breathalysers that were
purchased,” said Mr Munodawafa.
“We will be
adding more consumables to ensure that as and when there is need, that will
take place. So, all those measures are being deployed. We are determined that
this particular festive season there will be a difference.” Sunday Mail
