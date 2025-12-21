MINISTER : OVERLOADED BUSES TO BE OFFLOADED



Passengers in overloaded buses will be offloaded, while defective and non-compliant vehicles will be impounded as part of a campaign to reduce carnage on the country’s roads during the festive period.

The Government has already sounded the alarm over fatal accidents, especially in the period ahead of the holidays, which begin with Unity Day tomorrow.

The campaign, spearheaded by the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), whose festive season road safety campaign started on December 15 and ends on January 15, will deploy at least five smart enforcement vehicles and breathalysers.

The number of patrolling teams has also been increased to 61 from 55 provided last year, with 34 teams set to be static and 27 mobile, according to TSCZ managing director Mr Munesu Munodawafa.

Zimbabwe celebrates Unity Day tomorrow, followed by Christmas and Boxing Day on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Mr Munodawafa said the measures were being implemented in collaboration with other stakeholders, which include the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

“The campaign will also see officers from the Vehicle Inspectorate Department, Central Vehicle Registry and Road Motor Transportation department being roped in,” he said.

“That is a combination of static and also mobile. We have police patrolling; 34 are static and 27 are mobile.

“So, that is one feature, an increase in terms of presence. The second thing that is happening is that clearly now we are having both enforcement and education.”

This time, he said, enforcement will be thorough.

“Where there is overloading, people will be offloaded. No compromise. Inconvenient as it may be, we have to take measures to save lives. That is the approach we are taking. I know the police will also issue a statement along those lines,” said Mr Munodawafa.

Through the smart vehicles, the authorities will check all the paperwork, especially for public transporters.

“They will be on the roads. They will be checking all the paperwork to do with the vehicle. On the plus side, it will ensure that the travelling populace are not unduly delayed because the vehicle can detect any defects on the vehicle in terms of the paperwork.

“We will be checking on the insurance of the vehicles. We will be checking on the roadworthiness of the vehicles,” he added.

“Any vehicle that has an outstanding roadworthiness documentation will be impounded. We will also be checking even the Zinara (Zimbabwe National Road Administration) and ZBC (Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation) compliance. We are taking the whole-of-Government approach; where a defect is spotted, that vehicle will be impounded until the owner produces all the paperwork.

“Unfortunately, that may involve some people getting their cars next year. But that is the reality. Tough measures have to be taken.”

The Government will also deploy breathalysers, breathalyser printers and disposable breathing apparatus.

Recently, the Government, through the TSCZ, acquired 100 breathalysers, 15 breathalyser printers and 1 000 disposable breathing apparatus.

“I think everybody is aware that there is a new kit of breathalysers that were purchased,” said Mr Munodawafa.

“We will be adding more consumables to ensure that as and when there is need, that will take place. So, all those measures are being deployed. We are determined that this particular festive season there will be a difference.” Sunday Mail