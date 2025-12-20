SEVEN NURSES DEMAND BRIBES FROM EXPECTING MOTHERS

Seven nurses from the maternity ward at Masvingo Provincial Hospital were arraigned before a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday and Friday this week for allegedly demanding US$50 bribes from expecting mothers in return for good and proper service.

The practise is allegedly now common in Government hospitals and Masvingo Mirror was recently told that Molline Madziyire who stayed in Beitbridge died at Gwanda Provincial Hospital on July 2, 2025 after she failed to raise US$50 bribe for nurses. She entered the hospital in good condition and died a few hours later.

It is understood that the hearings at Masvingo were chaired by the Provincial Nursing Officer (PNO) Cresencia Maphosa. Masvingo Hospital Superintendent Noel Zulu, matron Jestina Mufaro Nyakudzi, physician Dr Porika Nyahwai, Human resources Mphosa and other senior managers were part of the disciplinary committee, Masvingo Mirror was told.

Although Zulu would not give further details, he confirmed that there were investigations against nurses involved in such practice.

Several senior officials who talked to Masvingo Mirror said the crime is not surprising considering the poor salaries for civil servants. They also said civil servants everywhere were making money out of their services and this included Police, clerks, magistrates and judges. They said civil servants are taking a cue from the rampant corruption at the top echelons of President Mnangagwa’s Government.

Masvingo Mirror is reliably informed that the nurses demanded the money for handling the expecting mothers mess on giving birth. Sometimes the nurses pretended that the hospital X-ray was dysfunctional and demanded money so that they could find ways to assist.

‘The first batch of nurses appeared before the hearing panel on Wednesday while two others were arraigned today (Friday). Reliable sources said the nurses pleaded guilty and apologised. The nurses told the hearing officers that nearly every nurse in the ward is involved in the practise and this has been going on for several years.

Masvingo Mirror has names of the accused nurses and a number are connected to high ranking Zanu PF officials. The matter came out when a Police Officer based at Masvingo Central reported a nurse for demanding and receiving US$50 from his wife.

“I heard the issue just now, so investigations are being carried out,” said Zulu.

One of the accused nurses is married to Zanu PF legislator for Chiredzi, the other one is allegedly the sister-in-law to Deputy Provincial Medical Director, another one is related to a nursing school tutor while the other is a girlfriend to a detail who works at the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs.

Members of the racket also referred patients to private companies for X-rays and nurses will get US$10 each from the companies as commission.

“Yes, I don’t deny that patients are referred to me, but not for shoddy payments as people are trying to portray. It is because I am a specialist and there are junior doctors at the hospital. I offer different services that the hospital is not offering,” said a service provider.

Recently, the hospital fired a senior nurse for stealing pethidine – a powerful painkiller classified as a dangerous drug – and Cytotec, a medication commonly used for abortions.

The nurse who allegedly has history of drug abuse, was accused of misappropriating approximately 75 ampoules of pethidine while working in the male medical ward.

In another incident, in February this year, a laboratory scientist and a laboratory technician appeared in court on charges of stealing vital medical supplies.