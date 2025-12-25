BREATHALYSERS ON THE HIGHWWAYS THIS FESTIVE SEASON

Police have deployed breathalysers at roadblocks countrywide to crackdown on reckless driving by motorists under the influence of alcohol, especially this festive season.

Yesterday The Herald crew surveyed Mbare Musika, Dema, Marondera, Mazowe , Glendale and Banket where it witnessed police at roadblocks with breathalysers.

Some motorists driving under the influence of alcohol were arrested and their vehicles impounded.

Drivers faced prosecution at court.

This comes after the Government last month, handed over more than 100 state-of-the-art breathalysers to the police.

The equipment, acquired through the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), includes 100 breathalysers, 15 breathalyser printers and 1 000 disposable breathing apparatus.

The breathalysers represent a significant shift from previous enforcement methods. The devices provide quick, accurate, and legally admissible results by measuring the amount of alcohol in a person’s breath.

This eliminates the reliance on subjective assessments like slurred speech or unsteady movement, which are often challenged in court.

Under the Road Traffic Act, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 milligrammes or more per 100 millilitres of blood is a serious offence. Penalties include fines of up to level 10, imprisonment for up to five years, or both.

Commuter omnibus and heavy-vehicle drivers face even harsher penalties, with jail terms of between one and 10 years.

Police Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba said most of the accidents that have caused so much untold suffering across the country were as a result of human error.

“This speaks directly to our collective conscience as a people and should invoke individual commitment around collective efforts to enhance road safety.

“In this regard, we sincerely appeal to all Zimbabweans to observe road traffic rules and ensure that their driving conduct is in line with the country’s laws.

“Whilst we are sending this message at the onset of the Festive Season, we equally encourage that this should not be an occasional habit, but something which should be entrenched in our daily conduct in order to guarantee law and order on the country’s roads.

“Doing so would ensure that good driving conduct becomes part of our culture as a people.”

Comm-Gen Mutamba warned motorists against drinking and driving, saying they had deployed fully equipped officers on the country’s major highways.