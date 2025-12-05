WARRIORS CHAOS AHEAD OF AFCON

The Warriors’ first week of Afcon 2025 preparations has been nothing short of a full-blown rollercoaster packed with whispers, shock exits, and fiery speculation but head coach Marian Marinica insists the camp is calm, focused and “working very hard.”

Yet behind the scenes, drama has erupted since the squad first assembled.

Rumours flooded social media claiming several players had been abruptly released under the convenient label of “injuries,” and fans were left wondering whether the technical team was quietly trimming the squad. Some insiders even insisted a few players were perfectly fit when they were dismissed to allow introduction of some preferred players from powerful cartels.

Marinica, however, brushed off the speculation.

Speaking after the third day of his training, Marinica maintained confidence in his squad and the support staff, insisting that the Afcon-bound side is focused on preparing at the required level.

“The players are training very well. They are hard-working. We qualified for Afcon, and we must compete at that level. Everyone is supporting us; all is well,” said the coach, choosing optimism over the swirling controversy.

Just as the noise reached its peak, Fifa threw an unexpected curveball, confirming that foreign-based players would only be released from 15 December, a full week later than anticipated. The delay means the Warriors could be without several key players until the very last stretch of preparation.

“Things have been pushed back a little bit. We expected some players sooner. We’re not sure what’s going to happen, unfortunately but it is what it is,” Marinica admitted.

By midweek, public frustration had reached boiling point. Zifa was forced to step in after a wave of withdrawals sparked outrage and accusations of mismanagement. With fans demanding clarity, the association issued a detailed medical briefing to put out the fire.

Zifa defended the integrity of the call-up process, stating that every decision followed proper medical checks including scans, physical examinations and GPS load readings from the opening training days.

Marinica said: “The fitness element is critical because you have to be able to sustain high-intensity activity and play at least two matches of 90 minutes each. We need the fittest players possible.”

But with Morocco 2025 fast approaching, one question hangs in the air, will the Warriors rise above the chaos or will the chaos define their campaign?

Zimbabwe are in the same group with South Africa, Egypt and Angola. Herald