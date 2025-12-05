MAN WHO ATTACKED MOTHER-IN-LAW FAINTS IN COURT

Drama erupted in Bulawayo court this week when a 44-year-old man accused of attempting to murder his mother-in-law dramatically collapsed while stepping into the courtroom.

Khuzani Ndlovu from Nyamandlovu in Matabeleland North had to be lifted out and laid down by prison officers as the magistrate quickly adjourned proceedings.

After a few tense minutes, Ndlovu recovered and was escorted back into court to face an attempted murder charge before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Mark Dzira. He was remanded in custody to 16 December, 2025.

Prosecutor Siphiwe Mhlanga told the court that on 22 October, Ndlovu went to Kenneth Moyo’s homestead looking for his estranged wife. Finding no one at home, he banged on the door until his mother-in-law, Soneni Muringi, responded. When she told him his wife had visited relatives, Ndlovu allegedly hurled insults, locked the doors with an iron from outside, and set her room on fire.

The elderly woman screamed for help and neighbours rushed to save her, breaking down the door just in time. Villagers chased after Ndlovu, caught him, and handed him over to police, leading to his arrest. B Metro