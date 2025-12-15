MUTAGADURA DETECTIVES HONOURED



The detectives who arrested the gang suspected of killing businessman, Joseph Mutangadura, have been honoured for their exceptional service to the police force and the community.

The detectives were honoured during the 2025 CID Awards of Excellence ceremony.

The awards celebrate extraordinary bravery and outstanding investigative skills demonstrated by officers nationwide. Commissioner Crispen Charumbira announced at the ceremony that Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba was targeting arresting over 20,000 criminals by the end of first month of the new year. “Throughout history, societies have recognised those whose courage, integrity, and dedication rise above the ordinary,” Comm Charumbira said. Today, we gather to appreciate and reward exceptional policing within our Criminal Investigations Department.

“The rise of cyber-enabled crimes and transnational syndicates demands adaptive strategies and innovative investigative approaches. For the Criminal Investigations Department, it’s not merely a matter of routine duty. This calls for exceptional commitment, resilience, and a unique edge in our investigations.

“In today’s environment, the work of a detective requires greater courage and ingenuity. Policing is more than an occupation; it is a calling rooted in service to humanity.”

He added: “These acts shape our department’s reputation and build public confidence.”

“Moreover, this year’s awards underscore the integral partnership with the Forensic Science Department, whose contributions are vital to detective work.

“Today’s awards illustrate the synergy between operational detective efforts and the technical support from our staff, showcasing true teamwork.”

Comm Charumbira expressed gratitude to the partners who funded these awards, notably the Business Against Crime Forum of Zimbabwe (BACFOZ) and various Crime Liaison Committees.

“Your investment reflects a commitment to the safety and prosperity of Zimbabwe.”

He encouraged the public, regional partners, and international stakeholders to rally behind the CID’s mission.

“Every effort you invest in our work will yield results through dedicated, ethical, and results-oriented policing that ensures peace, stability, and safety for all.

“The absence of an award does not diminish anyone’s contribution.

“Instead, let it fuel your motivation for future commendation.”

He saluted those who picked awards.

“Your remarkable efforts not only honour the CID but the entire Zimbabwe Republic Police family. H Metro