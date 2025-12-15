MUTAGADURA DETECTIVES HONOURED

The detectives who arrested the gang suspected of killing businessman, Joseph Mutangadura, have been honoured for their exceptional service to the police force and the community.
The detectives
were honoured during the 2025 CID Awards of Excellence ceremony.
The awards
celebrate extraordinary bravery and outstanding investigative skills
demonstrated by officers nationwide. Commissioner Crispen Charumbira announced
at the ceremony that Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba was targeting
arresting over 20,000 criminals by the end of first month of the new year.
“Throughout history, societies have recognised those whose courage, integrity,
and dedication rise above the ordinary,” Comm Charumbira said. Today, we gather
to appreciate and reward exceptional policing within our Criminal
Investigations Department.
“The rise of
cyber-enabled crimes and transnational syndicates demands adaptive strategies
and innovative investigative approaches. For the Criminal Investigations
Department, it’s not merely a matter of routine duty. This calls for
exceptional commitment, resilience, and a unique edge in our investigations.
“In today’s
environment, the work of a detective requires greater courage and ingenuity.
Policing is more than an occupation; it is a calling rooted in service to
humanity.”
He added:
“These acts shape our department’s reputation and build public confidence.”
“Moreover, this
year’s awards underscore the integral partnership with the Forensic Science
Department, whose contributions are vital to detective work.
“Today’s awards
illustrate the synergy between operational detective efforts and the technical
support from our staff, showcasing true teamwork.”
Comm Charumbira
expressed gratitude to the partners who funded these awards, notably the
Business Against Crime Forum of Zimbabwe (BACFOZ) and various Crime Liaison
Committees.
“Your
investment reflects a commitment to the safety and prosperity of Zimbabwe.”
He encouraged
the public, regional partners, and international stakeholders to rally behind
the CID’s mission.
“Every effort
you invest in our work will yield results through dedicated, ethical, and
results-oriented policing that ensures peace, stability, and safety for all.
“The absence of
an award does not diminish anyone’s contribution.
“Instead, let
it fuel your motivation for future commendation.”
He saluted
those who picked awards.
“Your
remarkable efforts not only honour the CID but the entire Zimbabwe Republic
Police family. H Metro
