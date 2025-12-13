MINE WORKER CAUGHT STEALING US$4 GOLD ORE

A mine worker at Old Nic Mine on the outskirts in Bulawayo has been sentenced to a wholly suspended eight-month prison term after he was caught stealing gold ore worth US$4 from an underground shaft.

Thabiso Moyo (32) of Mzilikazi suburb appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Patience Madondo on Thursday and was convicted of theft.

Moyo was sentenced to eight months in prison, wholly suspended for five years on condition he does not commit a similar offence during that period.

In her remarks, the magistrate criticised Moyo’s actions, noting the irony that he sacrificed a job paying US$360 per month for gold ore valued at just US$4.

Prosecuting, Mr Joseph Rugara told the court that on 5 December at about 6pm, Moyo reported for duty at the mine’s northern underground shaft.

“The following morning at around 4.30am, Moyo came out of the shaft after knocking off duty. Upon exit, he was searched by a security guard manning the gate,” said Mr Rugara.

During the search, the guard found six small stones of gold ore, wrapped in plastic and concealed inside the pocket of Moyo’s boxer shorts. He was immediately apprehended.

Moyo was handed over to detectives from the CID Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit (MFFU), who subsequently arrested him. Sunday News