MOTORISTS USING PHONES WILL BE ARRESTED : COPS

In a decisive move to curb road traffic accidents, the Government has urged police to enforce laws against motorists using mobile devices while driving.

The initiative arises from alarming rates of fatal accidents attributed to distracted driving.

Yesterday, the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), in collaboration with the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, hosted a workshop in Harare, under the theme, “Don’t phone, text and drive”.

It brought together key stakeholders, including Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister Joshua Sacco, Harare Metropolitan Province Permanent Secretary Mr Cosmas Chiringa, TSCZ board vice chairperson Ms Lizwe Bhunu, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi and transport operators like Zimbabwe Public Transport Organisation (ZPTO) chairman Dr Sam Nhanhanga.

Deputy Minister Sacco praised the collaboration between POTRAZ and TSCZ, praising the collective responsibility of Government officials, regulators, mobile operators, and all road users.

“I must, however, admit that we convene this session when most of us are anxious, as this season is generally associated with increased incidents of road crashes,” he said.

“Hence, we carry the feeling of heavy-heartedness and optimism at the same time. My heart is heavy because every day on our roads, lives are cut short not by fate or crashes, but by choices we make.”

Deputy Minister Sacco spoke strongly about the growing problem of distracted driving, particularly the dangers associated with texting and using phones while driving.

“Distracted driving encompasses any activity that diverts attention from driving, including talking on the phone, eating, or even adjusting the radio.

“Of the various forms of distraction mentioned above, texting is the most alarming form, as it combines visual, manual and cognitive distractions.

“When you look down to text, you are not merely taking your eyes off the road for a few seconds; you are risking everything,” he explained.

Despite improvements in road infrastructure under the National Development Strategy 1, the rising number of distracted drivers poses a significant risk.

“Even with our improvements in road infrastructure, we witness tragic crashes caused by drivers who are not fully focused on the road, often due to mobile devices.

“This issue affects not only those involved, but also their families and communities,” warned Deputy Minister Sacco.

In a speech read on his behalf by Mr Chiringa, Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Senator Charles Tawengwa said: “Each year, countless lives are lost or forever changed due to road crashes.

“It is our responsibility to take action, raise awareness and foster a culture of road safety on our roads.

“This campaign aims to educate our community and the nation at large on the importance of safe driving practices. We need to be aware of the dangers of distracted driving, and the significance of adhering to traffic laws.”

Dr Nhanhanga expressed concern over the frequency of fatal accidents caused by drivers using mobile phones.

As the campaign unfolds, the emphasis remains on education and enforcement to create a safer driving environment for all.

Together, stakeholders are determined to foster a culture of road safety, urging motorists to refrain from distractions behind the wheel. Herald