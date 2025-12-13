MOTORISTS USING PHONES WILL BE ARRESTED : COPS

In a decisive move to curb road traffic accidents, the Government has urged police to enforce laws against motorists using mobile devices while driving.
The initiative
arises from alarming rates of fatal accidents attributed to distracted driving.
Yesterday, the
Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), in collaboration with the Postal and
Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, hosted a workshop in
Harare, under the theme, “Don’t phone, text and drive”.
It brought
together key stakeholders, including Transport and Infrastructural Development
Deputy Minister Joshua Sacco, Harare Metropolitan Province Permanent Secretary
Mr Cosmas Chiringa, TSCZ board vice chairperson Ms Lizwe Bhunu, national police
spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi and transport operators like Zimbabwe
Public Transport Organisation (ZPTO) chairman Dr Sam Nhanhanga.
Deputy Minister
Sacco praised the collaboration between POTRAZ and TSCZ, praising the
collective responsibility of Government officials, regulators, mobile
operators, and all road users.
“I must,
however, admit that we convene this session when most of us are anxious, as
this season is generally associated with increased incidents of road crashes,”
he said.
“Hence, we
carry the feeling of heavy-heartedness and optimism at the same time. My heart
is heavy because every day on our roads, lives are cut short not by fate or
crashes, but by choices we make.”
Deputy Minister
Sacco spoke strongly about the growing problem of distracted driving,
particularly the dangers associated with texting and using phones while
driving.
“Distracted
driving encompasses any activity that diverts attention from driving, including
talking on the phone, eating, or even adjusting the radio.
“Of the various
forms of distraction mentioned above, texting is the most alarming form, as it
combines visual, manual and cognitive distractions.
“When you look
down to text, you are not merely taking your eyes off the road for a few
seconds; you are risking everything,” he explained.
Despite
improvements in road infrastructure under the National Development Strategy 1,
the rising number of distracted drivers poses a significant risk.
“Even with our
improvements in road infrastructure, we witness tragic crashes caused by
drivers who are not fully focused on the road, often due to mobile devices.
“This issue
affects not only those involved, but also their families and communities,”
warned Deputy Minister Sacco.
In a speech
read on his behalf by Mr Chiringa, Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution
Minister Senator Charles Tawengwa said: “Each year, countless lives are lost or
forever changed due to road crashes.
“It is our
responsibility to take action, raise awareness and foster a culture of road
safety on our roads.
“This campaign
aims to educate our community and the nation at large on the importance of safe
driving practices. We need to be aware of the dangers of distracted driving,
and the significance of adhering to traffic laws.”
Dr Nhanhanga
expressed concern over the frequency of fatal accidents caused by drivers using
mobile phones.
As the campaign
unfolds, the emphasis remains on education and enforcement to create a safer
driving environment for all.
Together,
stakeholders are determined to foster a culture of road safety, urging
motorists to refrain from distractions behind the wheel. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment