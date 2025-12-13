ED HANDS OVER YET MORE CARS



President Mnangagwa yesterday presented 10 brand new Ford Everest vehicles to members of the Zanu PF Elders Council as part of ongoing efforts to enhance mobility and strengthen the revolutionary party’s activities.

In addition to the vehicles, the Zanu PF First Secretary and President also donated 10 laptops, iPads, and iPhones to the ruling party’s Information and Publicity Department to bolster its information dissemination mandate.

The Council of Elders, led by former Cabinet Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi, got Ford Everest vehicles that will enhance their advisory role to the party.

Other members of the Council include Cdes Idah Mashonganyika, Josaya Hungwe, David Parirenyatwa, Enock Sibanda, Gibson Masiya, Edna Madzongwe, Angeline Masuku, Maina Mandava and Aaron Mabhoyi Ncube.

The 10 were handed car keys by President Mnangagwa at a colourful ceremony held at State House.

President Mnangagwa was accompanied by Zanu PF Secretary-General, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya and his deputy, Mr George Charamba (responsible for Presidential Communications.)

In his brief speech, Cde Sekeramayi commended President Mnangagwa’s leadership.

“As Council of Elders, we will do everything expected of us. Our preoccupation has been to ensure that the country prospers. We will continue lending our support behind you. We have seen a lot of improvement and developments in the country such as construction of bridges, road rehabilitation, schools construction and hospitals,” said Cde Sekeramayi.

Cde Mashonganyika echoed the same sentiments.

“Our President continue to remember us, our role as Council of Elders and the need to capacitate us. We are indeed indebted to out leader, President Mnangagwa,” said Cde Mashonganyika.

Cde Madzongwe said it was quite pleasing to be recognised by the party and its leader.

“That shows that our President has people at heart. We are quite grateful,” said Cde Madzongwe who is former Senate President.

The Council comprises former members of the Politburo as well as luminaries from party organs appointed by the President in terms of their probity, integrity, experience and knowledge of the party.

Their function is to advise the President on all pertinent party matters relating to party governance and external relations, to advise on the resolution of conflicts that may arise among and between senior party members, at the instance of the President or its own initiative.

It provides guidance on party doctrine and ideology; and to advise on any issue referred to it by the President and First Secretary of the party.

President Mnangagwa also handed over laptops, iphones and ipads to Zanu PF Information and Publicity department.

Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa thanked President Mnangagwa saying the donation came at an opportune time when the country was adopting a new economic blue print the National Development Strategy 2.

“We have been given a whole wave of tools for our work as the Information Department of the party. This is coming at a very opportune time when the Minister of Finance has just announced the National Development Strategy No. 2. We are leaping to new heights of economic development under President Mnangagwa.

“There is a very vibrant middle class which is emerging within Zimbabwe, caters for our alignment with our natural resources, the land, but more important, the business-friendly policies which President Mnangagwa has given to both domestic capital and foreign capital,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

“The vibrancy of our economic growth is no longer in question even by erstwhile doubters. Some of our compliments are coming from none other than the International Monetary Fund, which used to be a detractor to the Zimbabwean economy. We are also very happy that the American Government now sees fit to revisit the issue of sanctions in Zimbabwe as has been pronounced by the Ambassador personally.

“We have suffered on the wrong side of the major economy of the world. Now that America is on board, it can make our economy go to new heights, building upon the other relationships which we have maintained with the second, third, and fourth largest economy in the world.” Herald