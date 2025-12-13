ED HANDS OVER YET MORE CARS

President Mnangagwa yesterday presented 10 brand new Ford Everest vehicles to members of the Zanu PF Elders Council as part of ongoing efforts to enhance mobility and strengthen the revolutionary party’s activities.
In addition to
the vehicles, the Zanu PF First Secretary and President also donated 10
laptops, iPads, and iPhones to the ruling party’s Information and Publicity
Department to bolster its information dissemination mandate.
The Council of
Elders, led by former Cabinet Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi, got Ford Everest
vehicles that will enhance their advisory role to the party.
Other members
of the Council include Cdes Idah Mashonganyika, Josaya Hungwe, David
Parirenyatwa, Enock Sibanda, Gibson Masiya, Edna Madzongwe, Angeline Masuku,
Maina Mandava and Aaron Mabhoyi Ncube.
The 10 were
handed car keys by President Mnangagwa at a colourful ceremony held at State
House.
President
Mnangagwa was accompanied by Zanu PF Secretary-General, Advocate Jacob Mudenda,
Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya
and his deputy, Mr George Charamba (responsible for Presidential
Communications.)
In his brief
speech, Cde Sekeramayi commended President Mnangagwa’s leadership.
“As Council of
Elders, we will do everything expected of us. Our preoccupation has been to
ensure that the country prospers. We will continue lending our support behind
you. We have seen a lot of improvement and developments in the country such as
construction of bridges, road rehabilitation, schools construction and
hospitals,” said Cde Sekeramayi.
Cde
Mashonganyika echoed the same sentiments.
“Our President
continue to remember us, our role as Council of Elders and the need to
capacitate us. We are indeed indebted to out leader, President Mnangagwa,” said
Cde Mashonganyika.
Cde Madzongwe
said it was quite pleasing to be recognised by the party and its leader.
“That shows
that our President has people at heart. We are quite grateful,” said Cde
Madzongwe who is former Senate President.
The Council
comprises former members of the Politburo as well as luminaries from party
organs appointed by the President in terms of their probity, integrity,
experience and knowledge of the party.
Their function
is to advise the President on all pertinent party matters relating to party
governance and external relations, to advise on the resolution of conflicts
that may arise among and between senior party members, at the instance of the
President or its own initiative.
It provides
guidance on party doctrine and ideology; and to advise on any issue referred to
it by the President and First Secretary of the party.
President
Mnangagwa also handed over laptops, iphones and ipads to Zanu PF Information
and Publicity department.
Zanu PF
Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa thanked
President Mnangagwa saying the donation came at an opportune time when the
country was adopting a new economic blue print the National Development
Strategy 2.
“We have been
given a whole wave of tools for our work as the Information Department of the
party. This is coming at a very opportune time when the Minister of Finance has
just announced the National Development Strategy No. 2. We are leaping to new
heights of economic development under President Mnangagwa.
“There is a
very vibrant middle class which is emerging within Zimbabwe, caters for our
alignment with our natural resources, the land, but more important, the
business-friendly policies which President Mnangagwa has given to both domestic
capital and foreign capital,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.
“The vibrancy
of our economic growth is no longer in question even by erstwhile doubters.
Some of our compliments are coming from none other than the International
Monetary Fund, which used to be a detractor to the Zimbabwean economy. We are
also very happy that the American Government now sees fit to revisit the issue
of sanctions in Zimbabwe as has been pronounced by the Ambassador personally.
“We have
suffered on the wrong side of the major economy of the world. Now that America
is on board, it can make our economy go to new heights, building upon the other
relationships which we have maintained with the second, third, and fourth
largest economy in the world.” Herald
