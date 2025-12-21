CITY PARAMEDICS BLEED COUNCIL DRY

A group of unscrupulous and corrupt paramedics employed by the Harare City Council (HCC) is reportedly siphoning thousands of dollars through underhand deals in which they are pocketing fees that would have been charged to desperate patients.

Investigations conducted by The Sunday Mail Society after a tip-off from sources privy to the goings-on indicate that the paramedics collect ambulance fees directly from patients but do not remit the payments to the HCC.

The standard council ambulance fee is pegged at around US$30 per patient for a single trip, with private operators charging slightly higher rates.

However, many clients who opt for HCC ambulances are often cash-strapped and unable to afford the full fee at once.

When a client requests services but cannot pay the required amount, the corrupt paramedics allegedly persuade them to pay a lower fee, which is, however, not receipted.

Although council policy allows patients to receive ambulance services and settle the debt later, the ambulance teams are allegedly manipulating this provision for personal gain.

After receiving the negotiated payment — far less than the standard US$30 — the paramedics allegedly create fictitious receipts under false names and addresses, which are then submitted to the local authority.

Council claims teams later encounter difficulties when attempting to follow up on the phantom debts.

The scandal came to light after several unsuspecting residents were contacted by the HCC and told they owed money for ambulance services they never received.

This has raised serious concerns about accountability and oversight within the local authority’s ambulance service.

Standard procedure dictates that patients should later approach the council to clear outstanding bills.

If they fail to do so within a specified time frame, the council is obligated to pursue the matter through debt collectors.

The fraudulent activities of these paramedics are not only jeopardising the HCC’s finances but also causing undue stress and anxiety on individuals falsely accused of owing the local authority for services not rendered.

“I was shocked when the council visited us in Waterfalls looking for a patient named Vimbai,” said Chiratidzo Hungwe.

“They claimed Vimbai lived at our residence and owed US$30 for ambulance services she supposedly received four months ago. But we do not know anyone by that name, and no one at our home received ambulance services.”

In Glen View, Marshal fell ill and, after consulting a local clinic, was referred to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

With limited resources, his family called an HCC ambulance.

They paid US$20, intending to settle the remaining US$10 later, but were never issued a receipt.

“We were emotionally disturbed by the sudden illness, and due to the stress, no one followed up on the receipt,” said Marshal’s wife.

“To our surprise, the HCC later contacted us demanding we pay a US$30 debt or risk having debt collectors attach our property.”

Without a receipt, the family had no way to challenge the claim and eventually paid the US$30 demanded.

Gracia Ngwerume’s case is different.

The 57-year-old from Epworth called an HCC ambulance when her daughter-in-law experienced complications in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

Ngwerume paid US$18, intending to settle the balance later.

However, when she visited the HCC to clear the outstanding amount, she was told her receipt was counterfeit.

The revelation highlights not only the vulnerability of patients in emergencies but also serious concerns about the integrity of the HCC Ambulance Service, which currently has five operational ambulances.

Each ambulance receives about 12 calls per day.

It gets worse.

Some of the paramedics are understood to be also siphoning fuel from the ambulances.

The criminal network — led by paramedics whose names have been withheld but identified by the authorities — drains fuel from ambulances and sells it to motorists at discounted prices.

To conceal the theft, they reportedly prepare fraudulent receipts using fake names and addresses, claiming the fuel was used to transport patients.

Internal investigations are underway following numerous reports that have been filtering in from the paramedic department.

Preliminary findings suggest the problem may involve a larger syndicate, enabled by cover-ups and neglect of basic duties such as cross-checking information.

Financial toll

Overall, the underhand deals are bleeding the local authority of thousands of dollars monthly.

An insider revealed that instead of the average US$20 000 the HCC used to earn from ambulance services each month, revenue has dropped precipitously to less than US$1 500.

This translates to about US$18 000 per year instead of a potential US$240 000.

“Things are bad and something needs to be done urgently. Recently, the local authority bought three new ambulances . . . it was supposed to be a boost, but alas . . . ,” said a source from the administration department.

“Instead, paramedics are taking turns to steal. For most of the month, we receive bogus receipts, and, unfortunately, we only discover this when we follow up on payments.”

Another source revealed that some receipts bear fake names and forged addresses, while others are entirely counterfeit.

“The syndicates are protecting one another by failing to hold paramedics accountable for receipts that do not contain correct client addresses or for submitting what appear to be fraudulent receipts,” a source added.

“We also have cases where individuals are transferred before settling their debts, making it difficult for us to trace them.”

HCC divisional medic and head of ambulance services Dr Elliot Muchena said the local authority cannot rule out misconduct and malfeasance, emphasising that such cases constitute fraud.

He also confirmed that several paramedics have recently lost their jobs over similar allegations.

This underscores the gravity of the issue and the need for a thorough investigation.

“We intend to launch our own investigations into these cases. It is fraud and if anyone is caught on the wrong side, we will engage law-enforcement agencies,” he said.

“In the past, some council employees lost their jobs due to such unethical behaviour. We are very particular about our image and do not hesitate to act.”

Dr Muchena warned that these fraudulent activities could severely damage public trust in the HCC and its paramedic services.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious behaviour.

“Patients who conspire with paramedics to exploit the HCC will be viewed as accomplices and face the law,” he added.

“The fight against corruption requires collective effort and awareness from both the authorities and the community. We also encourage whistleblowing.”

Fraud is a serious criminal offence prosecuted under Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

Fraud cases are handled by the Commercial Crimes Division (CCD) of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, a specialist unit that deals with serious and complex economic crimes.

High-profile cases or those involving significant misrepresentation are often handled by the CID Serious Frauds section. Sunday Mail