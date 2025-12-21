CITY PARAMEDICS BLEED COUNCIL DRY

A group of unscrupulous and corrupt paramedics employed by the Harare City Council (HCC) is reportedly siphoning thousands of dollars through underhand deals in which they are pocketing fees that would have been charged to desperate patients.
Investigations
conducted by The Sunday Mail Society after a tip-off from sources privy to the
goings-on indicate that the paramedics collect ambulance fees directly from
patients but do not remit the payments to the HCC.
The standard
council ambulance fee is pegged at around US$30 per patient for a single trip,
with private operators charging slightly higher rates.
However, many
clients who opt for HCC ambulances are often cash-strapped and unable to afford
the full fee at once.
When a client
requests services but cannot pay the required amount, the corrupt paramedics
allegedly persuade them to pay a lower fee, which is, however, not receipted.
Although
council policy allows patients to receive ambulance services and settle the
debt later, the ambulance teams are allegedly manipulating this provision for
personal gain.
After receiving
the negotiated payment — far less than the standard US$30 — the paramedics
allegedly create fictitious receipts under false names and addresses, which are
then submitted to the local authority.
Council claims
teams later encounter difficulties when attempting to follow up on the phantom
debts.
The scandal
came to light after several unsuspecting residents were contacted by the HCC
and told they owed money for ambulance services they never received.
This has raised
serious concerns about accountability and oversight within the local
authority’s ambulance service.
Standard
procedure dictates that patients should later approach the council to clear
outstanding bills.
If they fail to
do so within a specified time frame, the council is obligated to pursue the
matter through debt collectors.
The fraudulent
activities of these paramedics are not only jeopardising the HCC’s finances but
also causing undue stress and anxiety on individuals falsely accused of owing
the local authority for services not rendered.
“I was shocked
when the council visited us in Waterfalls looking for a patient named Vimbai,”
said Chiratidzo Hungwe.
“They claimed
Vimbai lived at our residence and owed US$30 for ambulance services she
supposedly received four months ago. But we do not know anyone by that name,
and no one at our home received ambulance services.”
In Glen View,
Marshal fell ill and, after consulting a local clinic, was referred to Sally
Mugabe Central Hospital.
With limited
resources, his family called an HCC ambulance.
They paid
US$20, intending to settle the remaining US$10 later, but were never issued a
receipt.
“We were
emotionally disturbed by the sudden illness, and due to the stress, no one
followed up on the receipt,” said Marshal’s wife.
“To our
surprise, the HCC later contacted us demanding we pay a US$30 debt or risk
having debt collectors attach our property.”
Without a
receipt, the family had no way to challenge the claim and eventually paid the
US$30 demanded.
Gracia
Ngwerume’s case is different.
The 57-year-old
from Epworth called an HCC ambulance when her daughter-in-law experienced
complications in the third trimester of her pregnancy.
Ngwerume paid
US$18, intending to settle the balance later.
However, when
she visited the HCC to clear the outstanding amount, she was told her receipt
was counterfeit.
The revelation
highlights not only the vulnerability of patients in emergencies but also
serious concerns about the integrity of the HCC Ambulance Service, which
currently has five operational ambulances.
Each ambulance
receives about 12 calls per day.
It gets worse.
Some of the
paramedics are understood to be also siphoning fuel from the ambulances.
The criminal
network — led by paramedics whose names have been withheld but identified by
the authorities — drains fuel from ambulances and sells it to motorists at
discounted prices.
To conceal the
theft, they reportedly prepare fraudulent receipts using fake names and
addresses, claiming the fuel was used to transport patients.
Internal
investigations are underway following numerous reports that have been filtering
in from the paramedic department.
Preliminary
findings suggest the problem may involve a larger syndicate, enabled by
cover-ups and neglect of basic duties such as cross-checking information.
Financial toll
Overall, the
underhand deals are bleeding the local authority of thousands of dollars
monthly.
An insider
revealed that instead of the average US$20 000 the HCC used to earn from
ambulance services each month, revenue has dropped precipitously to less than
US$1 500.
This translates
to about US$18 000 per year instead of a potential US$240 000.
“Things are bad
and something needs to be done urgently. Recently, the local authority bought
three new ambulances . . . it was supposed to be a boost, but alas . . . ,”
said a source from the administration department.
“Instead,
paramedics are taking turns to steal. For most of the month, we receive bogus
receipts, and, unfortunately, we only discover this when we follow up on
payments.”
Another source
revealed that some receipts bear fake names and forged addresses, while others
are entirely counterfeit.
“The syndicates
are protecting one another by failing to hold paramedics accountable for
receipts that do not contain correct client addresses or for submitting what
appear to be fraudulent receipts,” a source added.
“We also have
cases where individuals are transferred before settling their debts, making it
difficult for us to trace them.”
HCC divisional
medic and head of ambulance services Dr Elliot Muchena said the local authority
cannot rule out misconduct and malfeasance, emphasising that such cases
constitute fraud.
He also
confirmed that several paramedics have recently lost their jobs over similar
allegations.
This
underscores the gravity of the issue and the need for a thorough investigation.
“We intend to
launch our own investigations into these cases. It is fraud and if anyone is
caught on the wrong side, we will engage law-enforcement agencies,” he said.
“In the past,
some council employees lost their jobs due to such unethical behaviour. We are
very particular about our image and do not hesitate to act.”
Dr Muchena
warned that these fraudulent activities could severely damage public trust in
the HCC and its paramedic services.
He urged the
public to remain vigilant and report suspicious behaviour.
“Patients who
conspire with paramedics to exploit the HCC will be viewed as accomplices and
face the law,” he added.
“The fight
against corruption requires collective effort and awareness from both the
authorities and the community. We also encourage whistleblowing.”
Fraud is a
serious criminal offence prosecuted under Section 136 of the Criminal Law
(Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.
Fraud cases are
handled by the Commercial Crimes Division (CCD) of the Zimbabwe Republic
Police, a specialist unit that deals with serious and complex economic crimes.
High-profile
cases or those involving significant misrepresentation are often handled by the
CID Serious Frauds section. Sunday Mail
