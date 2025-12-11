ED PROMOTES 28 SENIOR ARMY OFFICERS

Twenty eight Zimbabwe National Army officers were yesterday elevated from the rank of Major to Lieutenant Colonel at an event held at Josiah Magamba Tongogara Barracks in Harare.

Presiding over the investiture ceremony, Brigadier General (Administration Staff) Christopher Rangwana said the promotions were not based solely on past achievements, but on demonstrated potential to serve the nation at a higher level.

“His Excellency, President Mnangagwa does not promote based solely on your accomplishments, but on the potential you have to serve the nation with honour and excellence in a higher position,” he said.

“These new ranks are a testament not only to your characters but also to the increased trust and confidence the commander and the nation place in your capabilities.”

Brig Gen Rangwana said the officers had demonstrated integrity, patriotism, courage and commitment to duty.

“Over the past years, each of you has exemplified the core values of our military, which include integrity, patriotism, courage, and commitment to duty,” he said.

“Your unwavering dedication and exceptional performance have undoubtedly made a lasting impact on your units and the organisation as a whole. Your rank is worn by officers who are able to demonstrate strategic thinking under pressure and difficult environments, possessing the ability to motivate others, and an unfailing commitment to duty.”

Brig Gen Rangwana urged them to embrace responsibility, inspire subordinates and foster leadership development within their units.

“As you step into these new higher echelons of leadership, I challenge each of you to embrace your new responsibilities with diligence and foresight,” he said.

“Uphold the principles that have made you successful and ensure your conduct is worthy of emulation. Take note that you are now responsible for fostering the growth of the next generation of leaders.”

Speaking after her promotion, Lieutenant Colonel Princess Tshuma said she felt deeply honoured to have been selected from a highly competitive pool of candidates.

She added that her background in information and communication technology (ICT) had played a key role in her elevation.

“I am more than happy. I feel honoured to be chosen among so many candidates,” Lt Col Tshuma said.

Lt Col Lawrence West said he was greatly honoured by the confidence shown in him by the army’s leadership, adding that the promotion was a key milestone in his military career.

“I feel so greatly honoured for the recognition by our commanders to be elevated to this rank,” he said. Herald