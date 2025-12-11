ED PROMOTES 28 SENIOR ARMY OFFICERS

Twenty eight Zimbabwe National Army officers were yesterday elevated from the rank of Major to Lieutenant Colonel at an event held at Josiah Magamba Tongogara Barracks in Harare.
Presiding over
the investiture ceremony, Brigadier General (Administration Staff) Christopher
Rangwana said the promotions were not based solely on past achievements, but on
demonstrated potential to serve the nation at a higher level.
“His
Excellency, President Mnangagwa does not promote based solely on your
accomplishments, but on the potential you have to serve the nation with honour
and excellence in a higher position,” he said.
“These new
ranks are a testament not only to your characters but also to the increased
trust and confidence the commander and the nation place in your capabilities.”
Brig Gen
Rangwana said the officers had demonstrated integrity, patriotism, courage and
commitment to duty.
“Over the past
years, each of you has exemplified the core values of our military, which
include integrity, patriotism, courage, and commitment to duty,” he said.
“Your
unwavering dedication and exceptional performance have undoubtedly made a
lasting impact on your units and the organisation as a whole. Your rank is worn
by officers who are able to demonstrate strategic thinking under pressure and
difficult environments, possessing the ability to motivate others, and an
unfailing commitment to duty.”
Brig Gen
Rangwana urged them to embrace responsibility, inspire subordinates and foster
leadership development within their units.
“As you step
into these new higher echelons of leadership, I challenge each of you to
embrace your new responsibilities with diligence and foresight,” he said.
“Uphold the
principles that have made you successful and ensure your conduct is worthy of
emulation. Take note that you are now responsible for fostering the growth of
the next generation of leaders.”
Speaking after
her promotion, Lieutenant Colonel Princess Tshuma said she felt deeply honoured
to have been selected from a highly competitive pool of candidates.
She added that
her background in information and communication technology (ICT) had played a
key role in her elevation.
“I am more than
happy. I feel honoured to be chosen among so many candidates,” Lt Col Tshuma
said.
Lt Col Lawrence
West said he was greatly honoured by the confidence shown in him by the army’s
leadership, adding that the promotion was a key milestone in his military
career.
“I feel so
greatly honoured for the recognition by our commanders to be elevated to this
rank,” he said. Herald
