GOVT : WE HAVE NOW PAID FOR CANCER MACHINES

Zimbabwe is set to take delivery of a new generation of cutting-edge radiotherapy machines early next year after Treasury finalised payment of the initial deposits for the equipment, which will be installed at two major referral hospitals.

The machines, which are currently under manufacture, are being procured using US$30 million raised from the sugar tax introduced in the 2024 National Budget.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion’s 2026 Zimbabwe Infrastructure Investment Programme released last month, Treasury has paid US$5,3 million for the equipment.

Procurement of the machines — set to be installed at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare and Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo — represents the largest public sector investment in cancer treatment infrastructure in decades.

A Government technical team is scheduled to travel to the manufacturer’s plant in the first two weeks of January for pre-delivery inspections, after which the equipment will be shipped to Zimbabwe.

The authorities have since begun decommissioning the older radiotherapy machines at Parirenyatwa and Mpilo.

The units, which remain functional, will be redeployed to public hospitals in Gweru, and Masvingo or Chinhoyi, allowing the country to establish additional cancer treatment centres.

The expansion will increase the number of radiotherapy sites from two to four nationwide, helping to reduce patient load, shorten waiting times and bring lifesaving treatment closer to communities.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora confirmed that the procurement process is now complete and that suppliers have already begun manufacturing the machines.

“We completed the procurement process; the Minister of Finance (Economic Development and Investment Promotion) paid the deposit that was required — that is 20 percent — and the machines are already being manufactured,” he said.

“Some of the machines, one of the companies that are supplying the low-energy machines, have already completed them.”

The Government, Dr Mombeshora said, will dispatch a team of specialists in early January to conduct a pre-shipment inspection.

Once the machines arrive, installation will begin at the two referral hospitals while the older units are redeployed to establish new treatment centres.

“Back home here, we have started the decommissioning process,” he said.

“One new machine will be installed at Mpilo and another at Parirenyatwa. The old machine at Mpilo is being moved to Gweru so we can establish a new cancer treatment centre there. We will start with the old machine as we build capacity.”

He added that the older Parirenyatwa machine will either go to Chinhoyi or Masvingo, with the latter receiving strong consideration because of its emerging medical school, which could use the equipment for training purposes.

“The next phase will also be the decommissioning of the equipment at Parirenyatwa, and we plan to either put it in Chinhoyi hospital or in Masvingo,” he said.

“But I was suggesting that we put it in Masvingo since there is a new medical school that is coming up there, maybe to help in training . . .”

The establishment of radiotherapy services in Gweru and either Masvingo or Chinhoyi will represent a major milestone in Zimbabwe’s efforts to decentralise specialised healthcare.

Reads Treasury’s Infrastructure Investment Programme: “As part to improve health services through the procurement of new cancer diagnostic and treatment machines, a total of US$5,3 million has been paid as deposits to suppliers of medical equipment to enable the delivery and installation of the equipment. The equipment includes Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), fusion pump, syringe pump, vital signs monitor, fluid warmers, gas chromatograph, mass spectrometer, point-of-care blood gas analyser, chemistry analyser and video laryngoscope to be distributed at Parirenyatwa, Mpilo, Sally Mugabe, United Bulawayo and Chitungwiza Central hospitals.”

For years, cancer patients unable to afford private treatment have endured long waits or costly travel to Harare and Bulawayo.

Doubling public radiotherapy capacity is expected to ease the burden and drastically improve treatment outcomes.

Funding for the equipment is being drawn from the sugar tax introduced in the 2024 National Budget.

The levy, imposed on sugar-sweetened beverages to help curb non-communicable diseases, is now being channelled into critical healthcare investments.

Cancer treatment machines were identified as a top priority for last year’s collections.

The Government is procuring a full suite of modern radiotherapy technologies that includes MRI, fusion pump and syringe pumps.

An MRI machine uses strong magnetic fields and radio waves to produce detailed images of internal organs, tissues and tumours, allowing doctors to diagnose cancers, strokes, spinal conditions and other diseases with high accuracy.

A fusion pump delivers controlled amounts of medication, nutrients or fluids into a patient’s bloodstream, ensuring precise dosing during treatment.

A syringe pump performs a similar function on a smaller scale, administering very small but accurate volumes of drugs, especially critical in intensive care and paediatric wards. Sunday Mail