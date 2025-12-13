MICROFINANCE FIRMS IN TROUBLE AS GOVT OWES US$85M

The Government is limping financially; for the last five months, it has not remitted US$85m it deducted from civil servants’ salaries to service loans borrowed from microfinance companies, Masvingo Mirror has established.

In addition to the US$85m, there is a Zig component backlog which Masvingo Mirror could not establish.

Stakeholders have called for government intervention to save the situation.

The situation is dire and has paralysed microfinance institutions, banks and deposit-taking microfinance institutions throughout the country, with CBZ subsidiary Red Sphere Finance suspending with immediate effect all loans to civil servants until further notice, according to a statement released by the company on December 9, 2025.

Several sources who spoke to Masvingo Mirror on condition of anonymity said many microfinance institutions are closing shop. The situation also affects government policy on financial inclusion, with civil servants who are most of the poor failing to access loans in times of need.

Salary Service Bureau (SSB) Paymaster Twoboy Shoko confirmed the arrears in a telephone interview with Masvingo Mirror but declined to discuss the actual figure. He, however, dismissed allegations of a financial crisis in government and said the delay in remittances was not due to the government’s inability to pay but a deliberate measure to manage liquidity in the economy.

He said the backlog will be cleared by the end of this year, with 150 microfinance institutions being paid this week alone.

The position, however, contradicts sources who told Masvingo Mirror that the government is so broke that it is failing to pay the second tranche of US$75 presidential civil servant bonuses. Sources said payment of the US$75 is no longer going to be done together with the December salaries but has been pushed to December 30 to allow the Ministry of Finance to look for the money.

It is still not certain whether this payment will happen on December 30, and other sources said civil servants may receive the bonus in 2026. Sources also said that the government is not remitting subscriptions to the National Social Security Authority and Premier Medical Aid Society.

Godfrey Chitambo, Executive Director of the Zimbabwe Association of Microfinance Institutions (ZAMFI), said he is not aware of the arrears.

“I am not aware that micro finance institutions are owed by the Government. We had a meeting on Wednesday and that issue was never raised. If that is the case and our members alert us, we will take up the matter,” he said.

“Yes, I can confirm that the government has a backlog on payments to microfinance institutions. It is not because the government lacks the capacity to pay, but it is one of the measures to control liquidity in the market. The amount will be cleared by the end of December this year. This week alone, we are going to pay 150 microfinance institutions.

“Microfinance institutions have flooded the market. It was discovered that civil servants lack financial discipline, and this had become a major concern. Some employees were getting loans from more than four institutions, leaving them highly indebted. SSB and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe will hold district and provincial workshops next year to train civil servants on financial discipline,” said Shoko.

Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Edgar Moyo referred questions to the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment.

Efforts to get a comment from Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Mthuli Ncube were futile as his mobile phone was on voicemail.

“Please be advised that Red Sphere Finance is suspending lending to SSB clients effective December 9, 2025. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause. Further communication will be shared once there are notable developments,” reads the letter signed by Red Sphere Finance General Manager, Desmund Ali.

Desmund Ali, Red Sphere Finance General Manager, declined to comment and referred questions to CBZ Group Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, Matilda Nyathi. Masvingo Mirror