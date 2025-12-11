DELTA : WE HAVE ENOUGH BOOZE

Delta Beverages says it has sufficient beer stocks to meet the expected surge in demand.
Speaking after
a tour of the plant by Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndhlovu, Delta
finance director Alex Makamure said the company’s production lines were running
smoothly ahead of Christmas.
“We have enough
beer for Christmas,” he said.
“Our factory is
running smoothly. Yes, there might be some kind of mismatch here and there, but
generally we have enough capacity to meet the demand.
“In some cases,
there might be complaints about a particular brand, not the overall supply.”
He noted that
while Carling Black Label remained a strong favourite, the company was
adjusting production to balance preferences across the market.
“Some people
favour the Carling Black Label and we might be running more of it, but there
are customers who prefer other brands.
“Overall, we
believe we will be able to supply the market,” he said.
He also
highlighted Delta’s growing contribution to Government revenue, attributing
improved planning and expansion to the prevailing economic stability.
“The numbers we
are contributing to Government through taxes allow Government to run its
operations smoothly,” he said.
“We believe we
can only do better with the support we are seeing from Government, particularly
around the stability that we are witnessing in the country,” he said.
He acknowledged
that demand had grown rapidly in recent years that the company might still fall
short in a few areas, especially in supplying lager beer.
“Our sector has
grown in the last few years to the extent that we might disappoint a few
customers in the limited supply of lager beer because we need to invest more to
cover the gaps. But we are confident about the future.
“We believe
government policies will allow us to grow.”
Industry and
Commerce Minister Ndhlovu commended the sector’s significant growth and ongoing
investment.
“We have observed that this is a very important sector in our economy, employing large numbers of our people. More importantly, these products reach every corner of our country,” he said. H Metro
