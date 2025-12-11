DELTA : WE HAVE ENOUGH BOOZE



Delta Beverages says it has sufficient beer stocks to meet the expected surge in demand.

Speaking after a tour of the plant by Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndhlovu, Delta finance director Alex Makamure said the company’s production lines were running smoothly ahead of Christmas.

“We have enough beer for Christmas,” he said.

“Our factory is running smoothly. Yes, there might be some kind of mismatch here and there, but generally we have enough capacity to meet the demand.

“In some cases, there might be complaints about a particular brand, not the overall supply.”

He noted that while Carling Black Label remained a strong favourite, the company was adjusting production to balance preferences across the market.

“Some people favour the Carling Black Label and we might be running more of it, but there are customers who prefer other brands.

“Overall, we believe we will be able to supply the market,” he said.

He also highlighted Delta’s growing contribution to Government revenue, attributing improved planning and expansion to the prevailing economic stability.

“The numbers we are contributing to Government through taxes allow Government to run its operations smoothly,” he said.

“We believe we can only do better with the support we are seeing from Government, particularly around the stability that we are witnessing in the country,” he said.

He acknowledged that demand had grown rapidly in recent years that the company might still fall short in a few areas, especially in supplying lager beer.

“Our sector has grown in the last few years to the extent that we might disappoint a few customers in the limited supply of lager beer because we need to invest more to cover the gaps. But we are confident about the future.

“We believe government policies will allow us to grow.”

Industry and Commerce Minister Ndhlovu commended the sector’s significant growth and ongoing investment.

“We have observed that this is a very important sector in our economy, employing large numbers of our people. More importantly, these products reach every corner of our country,” he said. H Metro