CONJUGAL VISITS FOR ZIM PRISONERS



Selected inmates are having access to conjugal rights while serving their sentences in the country’s prisons.

This is set to be widened beyond the two prisons, where a pilot project has been held, in what authorities believe is a significant move towards rehabilitation.

At Marondera Female Open Prison and Connemara Prison, selected inmates have already started enjoying conjugal visits.

This is done at the homes of the inmates and not behind the prison walls.

This initiative is part of a cocktail of proposals which will mark a significant shift from punitive measures to a focus on correctional practices.

The inmates who experience this are those who would have demonstrated exemplary behaviour and adaptability to corrective measures.

ZPCS spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Meya Khanyezi, said the upcoming parole system will address conjugal rights.

“Many in Marondera Female and Connemara Prisons have already begun to enjoy these rights while serving their sentences.

“Conjugal rights will be at the comfort of their homes not in prisons.

Ass Comm Khanyezi encouraged families to play a leading role in the rehabilitation of inmates.

“As ZPCS, we cannot solely rehabilitate inmates.

“Their families and communities must also play a vital role. Prisoners come from the community and will eventually return there.”

She urged the public to visit prisons nationwide, bringing gifts to express love and support.

This helps in the reform process and ensures that inmates do not see prison as their permanent home.

As Unity Day approaches, several inmates will be ‘temporarily released’ during the celebrations and they are expected to return to their prison bases after New Year.

Addressing female inmates recently, Commissioner General of Prisons Moses Chihobvu unveiled plans for a parole system which promises to benefit all female inmates at the open prison.

“We are in the process of implementing the parole system,” Comm Gen Chihobvu said.

“Once operational, this system will allow some inmates to complete their sentences in the comfort of their homes.”

The announcement was met with applause, with inmates expressing their gratitude by singing and kneeling in appreciation.

Comm Gen Chihobvu said professionals from the Parole Board will carefully select inmates eligible for the programme, with priority being given to those who have shown success in rehabilitation initiatives.

On Monday, the ZPCS opened prison gates, allowing inmates to reconnect with their loved ones until Sunday.

This is part of their rehabilitation and reintegration process. During a visit to five prisons in Harare, Zimpapers observed numerous inmates joyfully reuniting with their loved ones, sharing meals and embracing each other in a heart-warming display of connection.

Patients at the Psychiatric Unit of Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison received the least number of visitors during Family Week.

The unit currently houses 436 inmates.

Only 14 inmates welcomed visitors on Tuesday.

One inmate, Member Dombotshena, has been there since 2014.

Assistant Inspector Simbarashe Mandizvidza is also part of the inmates.

A visitor, Christina Manzongo, shared the tale of her son, Edward, who has struggled with drug addiction.

“I felt it was important to visit my son, to give him morale support and remind him of our love,” she said.

“We still believe in him and look forward to seeing a change. He was stealing kitchen utensils and selling his own clothes.

“His addiction harmed our family deeply, leading to his separation from his wife and becoming a threat to me.”

Chikurubi Farm Prison welcomed 70 visitors on Tuesday, while the Female Prison, which has 411 inmates despite its capacity of 315, welcomed only 50 visitors.

A group of 45 children also entered the female prison.

Harare Remand Prison welcomed 512 visitors, including 133 children.

Harare Central Prison welcomed 920 visitors, including 294 childre.

Tambudzai Nyanhete, 52, from Mukarakate Village in Murehwa, came to see her late sister’s son, Evans Chamboko, 34, who is serving a 15-year sentence for rape.

Isaac Kambangu, 32, who is serving a 22-year jail term for vandalising public utilities, was elated to receive a visit from his wife, Brenda Chabwedzeka, who travelled from Concession with their baby girl.

Isaac’s joy was especially poignant as he was arrested and jailed while Brenda was pregnant.

“I feel honoured and comforted to see my wife visiting me. She is still with my parents.

“Some women decide to return to their parents in situations like these.

“She gave birth to a baby girl adding to two boys we have been blessed with,” said Isaac. Herald