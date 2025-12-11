CONJUGAL VISITS FOR ZIM PRISONERS

Selected inmates are having access to conjugal rights while serving their sentences in the country’s prisons.
This is set to
be widened beyond the two prisons, where a pilot project has been held, in what
authorities believe is a significant move towards rehabilitation.
At Marondera
Female Open Prison and Connemara Prison, selected inmates have already started
enjoying conjugal visits.
This is done at
the homes of the inmates and not behind the prison walls.
This initiative
is part of a cocktail of proposals which will mark a significant shift from
punitive measures to a focus on correctional practices.
The inmates who
experience this are those who would have demonstrated exemplary behaviour and
adaptability to corrective measures.
ZPCS
spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Meya Khanyezi, said the upcoming parole
system will address conjugal rights.
“The upcoming
parole system will also address conjugal rights for inmates,” Ass Comm Khanyezi
said.
“Many in
Marondera Female and Connemara Prisons have already begun to enjoy these rights
while serving their sentences.
“Conjugal
rights will be at the comfort of their homes not in prisons.
Ass Comm
Khanyezi encouraged families to play a leading role in the rehabilitation of
inmates.
“As ZPCS, we
cannot solely rehabilitate inmates.
“Their families
and communities must also play a vital role. Prisoners come from the community
and will eventually return there.”
She urged the
public to visit prisons nationwide, bringing gifts to express love and support.
This helps in
the reform process and ensures that inmates do not see prison as their
permanent home.
As Unity Day
approaches, several inmates will be ‘temporarily released’ during the
celebrations and they are expected to return to their prison bases after New
Year.
Addressing
female inmates recently, Commissioner General of Prisons Moses Chihobvu
unveiled plans for a parole system which promises to benefit all female inmates
at the open prison.
“We are in the
process of implementing the parole system,” Comm Gen Chihobvu said.
“Once
operational, this system will allow some inmates to complete their sentences in
the comfort of their homes.”
The
announcement was met with applause, with inmates expressing their gratitude by
singing and kneeling in appreciation.
Comm Gen
Chihobvu said professionals from the Parole Board will carefully select inmates
eligible for the programme, with priority being given to those who have shown
success in rehabilitation initiatives.
On Monday, the
ZPCS opened prison gates, allowing inmates to reconnect with their loved ones
until Sunday.
This is part of
their rehabilitation and reintegration process. During a visit to five prisons
in Harare, Zimpapers observed numerous inmates joyfully reuniting with their
loved ones, sharing meals and embracing each other in a heart-warming display
of connection.
Patients at the
Psychiatric Unit of Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison received the least number
of visitors during Family Week.
The unit
currently houses 436 inmates.
Only 14 inmates
welcomed visitors on Tuesday.
One inmate,
Member Dombotshena, has been there since 2014.
Assistant
Inspector Simbarashe Mandizvidza is also part of the inmates.
A visitor,
Christina Manzongo, shared the tale of her son, Edward, who has struggled with
drug addiction.
“I felt it was
important to visit my son, to give him morale support and remind him of our
love,” she said.
“We still
believe in him and look forward to seeing a change. He was stealing kitchen
utensils and selling his own clothes.
“His addiction
harmed our family deeply, leading to his separation from his wife and becoming
a threat to me.”
Chikurubi Farm
Prison welcomed 70 visitors on Tuesday, while the Female Prison, which has 411
inmates despite its capacity of 315, welcomed only 50 visitors.
A group of 45
children also entered the female prison.
Harare Remand
Prison welcomed 512 visitors, including 133 children.
Harare Central
Prison welcomed 920 visitors, including 294 childre.
Tambudzai
Nyanhete, 52, from Mukarakate Village in Murehwa, came to see her late sister’s
son, Evans Chamboko, 34, who is serving a 15-year sentence for rape.
Isaac Kambangu,
32, who is serving a 22-year jail term for vandalising public utilities, was
elated to receive a visit from his wife, Brenda Chabwedzeka, who travelled from
Concession with their baby girl.
Isaac’s joy was
especially poignant as he was arrested and jailed while Brenda was pregnant.
“I feel
honoured and comforted to see my wife visiting me. She is still with my
parents.
“Some women
decide to return to their parents in situations like these.
“She gave birth
to a baby girl adding to two boys we have been blessed with,” said Isaac.
Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment