ANOTHER FAKE CERTIFICATE AT MPILO

A 20-vear-old man from Chiredzi District, Masvingo Province, has been fined US$350 or faces a three-month prison sentence after he was convicted of fraud and forgery for attempting to secure a place in the nursing training programme at Mpilo Centra Hospital using a forged Ordinary Level certificate.
Jonathan
Mukwena appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Beverly Madzikatire, who handed
down the sentence following his conviction on Tuesday.
Ms Madzikatire
fined Mukwena US$150 for forgery, with an alternative of three months in
prison, and an additional US$200 fine for fraud.
He was given
until January 15 2026 to settle the fines.
The court heard
that Mukwena presented the counterfeit academic document during the application
process for the highly competitive nursing intake at the central hospital.
Prosecuting, Ms
Sibusisiwe Sithole told the court that Mukwena sat for his Ordinary Level
examinations in November 2022 at Dzoro High School in Chiredzi
“He wrote six
subjects and obtained a B in Shona and Geography.
However, he
received D grades in Combined Science, English Language, Commerce and
Mathematics,” said Ms Sithole. Chronicle
