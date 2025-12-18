ANOTHER FAKE CERTIFICATE AT MPILO

A 20-vear-old man from Chiredzi District, Masvingo Province, has been fined US$350 or faces a three-month prison sentence after he was convicted of fraud and forgery for attempting to secure a place in the nursing training programme at Mpilo Centra Hospital using a forged Ordinary Level certificate.

Jonathan Mukwena appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Beverly Madzikatire, who handed down the sentence following his conviction on Tuesday.

Ms Madzikatire fined Mukwena US$150 for forgery, with an alternative of three months in prison, and an additional US$200 fine for fraud.

He was given until January 15 2026 to settle the fines.

The court heard that Mukwena presented the counterfeit academic document during the application process for the highly competitive nursing intake at the central hospital.

Prosecuting, Ms Sibusisiwe Sithole told the court that Mukwena sat for his Ordinary Level examinations in November 2022 at Dzoro High School in Chiredzi

“He wrote six subjects and obtained a B in Shona and Geography.

However, he received D grades in Combined Science, English Language, Commerce and Mathematics,” said Ms Sithole. Chronicle