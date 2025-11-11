ZUMA'S DAUGHTER : WHY WAS I THE ONLY ONE AFRRESTED?

The daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, has questioned why other social media users were not charged for sharing the same pictures that left more than 300 people dead.

She said through her legal representative, Advocate Dali Mpofu SC, during her appearance at the Durban High Court on Monday.

The appearance marked the start of her two-week trial.

Zuma-Sambudla, who appeared in good spirits and was seen smiling in court, faces serious allegations linked to her social media activity during the deadly unrest, which caused extensive economic damage, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal.

The state alleges that she played a key role in inciting the violence and faces three counts related to her online posts during the unrest.

The first charge is incitement to commit terrorism.

Prosecutors allege that between June 29 and July 2021, Zuma-Sambudla unlawfully and intentionally encouraged others to commit acts of terrorism.

The second charge is incitement to commit violence, with the state claiming she instigated or encouraged people to assemble unlawfully with the intent to disturb public peace or infringe on others’ rights.

The third charge concerns a violation of the Riotous Assemblies Act of 1956, which prohibits illegal gatherings intended to cause a riot.

The state’s first witness, Major General Gopal Gounden from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), was the coordinator of the team that investigated the unrest.

Gounden told the court that investigators had identified three X (formerly Twitter) accounts, one of which they confirmed as belonging to Zuma-Sambudla.

He said the other two were fake, containing misspellings of her name. He testified that Zuma-Sambudla’s verified account was allegedly used to incite violence during the unrest.

The prosecution argued that, as the daughter of the former president and with a following of 124,000 users on X, Zuma-Sambudla’s posts carried significant influence.

Her tweets before and after Zuma’s arrest in July 2021, they said, incited public violence. IOL