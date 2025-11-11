SENIOR NURSE LOSES US$28K IN NATIONAL CRICKET JOB SCAM

Bulawayo was left wagging tongues this week after a local nurse allegedly parted with a jaw-dropping US$28 900, believing she was on her way to becoming a medical officer for the Zimbabwe national cricket team. Instead, she walked straight into what prosecutors are calling a well-oiled scam that bowled her clean out.
In the dock at
Tredgold Courts was Dumisani MANKUNZINI (35) of Mpopoma, a man who introduced
himself as the national development manager for something called Cricket Ekhaya
Ekasi. Mankunzini appeared before magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba and was remanded
in custody.
Prosecutor
Josephine Gurazhira told the court that sometime in October last year,
Mankunzini allegedly walked into Mpilo Central Hospital like a man on official
business. He approached a sister-in-charge and claimed he had been sent to
recruit medical staff to accompany the Zimbabwe Cricket national team on
upcoming international tours.
“He said
Zimbabwe Cricket needed qualified medical personnel to travel with the national
team in Europe,” said the prosecutor.
The nurse, who
had always dreamed of working in sports, was hooked.
The two met
again in January this year in the city centre. Mankunzini reportedly reassured
her that the job was genuine and even congratulated her. But first, she needed
“special cricket certification.”
She was
instructed to pay US$250 into a CABS account for a cricket course. She paid.
Then came more
charges. And more. And more.
Uniforms. Visa
fees. Tour packages. Air tickets. Airport taxes. More “mandatory” course
payments. Tours to Europe. Tours to India. Tours to Australia.
Each payment
went into the same CABS account. The one belonging to Mankunzini’s own
organisation.
Month after
month, the nurse allegedly paid, believing she was this close to jetting off to
rub shoulders and treat professional athletes.
By the time the
penny dropped, she had lost US$28 900. The “European tour,” and the “medical
officer job” turned out to be a figment of Mankunzini’s overactive creativity.
The court heard
how he suddenly very busy and very unavailable when ‘God’s nurse’ started
asking questions.
She eventually
reported the matter to Bulawayo Central Police Station.
Nothing was
recovered.
The case
continues. B Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment