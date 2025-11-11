SENIOR NURSE LOSES US$28K IN NATIONAL CRICKET JOB SCAM

Bulawayo was left wagging tongues this week after a local nurse allegedly parted with a jaw-dropping US$28 900, believing she was on her way to becoming a medical officer for the Zimbabwe national cricket team. Instead, she walked straight into what prosecutors are calling a well-oiled scam that bowled her clean out.

In the dock at Tredgold Courts was Dumisani MANKUNZINI (35) of Mpopoma, a man who introduced himself as the national development manager for something called Cricket Ekhaya Ekasi. Mankunzini appeared before magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba and was remanded in custody.

Prosecutor Josephine Gurazhira told the court that sometime in October last year, Mankunzini allegedly walked into Mpilo Central Hospital like a man on official business. He approached a sister-in-charge and claimed he had been sent to recruit medical staff to accompany the Zimbabwe Cricket national team on upcoming international tours.

“He said Zimbabwe Cricket needed qualified medical personnel to travel with the national team in Europe,” said the prosecutor.

The nurse, who had always dreamed of working in sports, was hooked.

The two met again in January this year in the city centre. Mankunzini reportedly reassured her that the job was genuine and even congratulated her. But first, she needed “special cricket certification.”

She was instructed to pay US$250 into a CABS account for a cricket course. She paid.

Then came more charges. And more. And more.

Uniforms. Visa fees. Tour packages. Air tickets. Airport taxes. More “mandatory” course payments. Tours to Europe. Tours to India. Tours to Australia.

Each payment went into the same CABS account. The one belonging to Mankunzini’s own organisation.

Month after month, the nurse allegedly paid, believing she was this close to jetting off to rub shoulders and treat professional athletes.

By the time the penny dropped, she had lost US$28 900. The “European tour,” and the “medical officer job” turned out to be a figment of Mankunzini’s overactive creativity.

The court heard how he suddenly very busy and very unavailable when ‘God’s nurse’ started asking questions.

She eventually reported the matter to Bulawayo Central Police Station.

Nothing was recovered.

The case continues. B Metro