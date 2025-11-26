ZIMDANCEHALL STAR ARRESTED FOR NO SHOW

Exit Maskiri, enter Madedido . . . and this time it’s nothing to do with goats, but a looming clash of two Prides.

The Zimdancehall artist, whose real name is Pride Fashu (23) is being sued by Pride Makazhu Chihoro for not filfilling a show booking despite having been paid his full fee in advance.

The complainant, Chihoro, told H-Metro that while they had reported the case at Rimuka (CR: 60/11/25) so motivated were they by Maskiri’s arrest they had to travel to Chitungwiza to seek assistance in the apprehension of Madedido.

The musician lives in Unit M. An earlier attempt to arrest him on Tuesday was futile as he was said not to be home.

However, Mission ‘‘Madedido Mukati’’ was accomplished yesterday as he prepared to leave home for his daily hustle.

The facts of the matter are that sometime in October this year Chihoro mooted a plan to hold a family show at Rimuka Swimming Pool and he settled for Madedido as the most ideal artist to headline the show.

Contacts with the musician and handlers were made and negotiations done, with Madedido requesting $450 as his performance fee.

Two transactions of $200 (October 14) and $250 (November 14) were effected into a provided Ecocash account belonging to one Tanyaradzwa Christi Marimo.

The complainant further asserts he went on to incur extra costs for posters, fuel, roadshows, security and the outsourcing of a PA system.

The host had even gone on to reserve some cash for the musician’s board and upkeep, after Madedido, in a whatsapp message, indicated:

‘‘I think its best we just get the money and we buy zvatinoda because its not professional telling you in detail.

‘‘I’m sure you understand vapfanha venyu. Then we ok, please count on us, thank you in advance.’’

He even convinced the promoter to include an extra young talent, Fella Yut, who he spoke glowingly about.

However, despite being pressed for an endorsement video to promote the event, Madedido began playing hard and seek . . . until D-day.

Chihoro said besides being left counting his losses, so tarnished had been his image it will take some time to cleanup.

Meanwhile, this publication has it on good authority that as Madedido was being transferred from Chitungwiza to Kadoma, more promoters – from Kwekwe and Gweru – who fell victim to him had gotten wind of his arrest, and were preparing to travel to Kadoma to proffer charges of their own. H Metro