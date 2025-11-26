RAPIST TOUT : EXPERT CALLED IN

The State yesterday applied for the court to call an expert to examine the tout, who is accused of raping a grade seven pupil at Rezende Bus Terminus.

The suspect Givemore Mutape, who pleaded not guilty when the trial opened on Monday, raised a defence that he is handicapped and cannot engage in sexual activity.

Prosecutor Chido Gohori seeks to have the expert examine him and establish if one cannot get an erection and be able to engage in sex.

The State alleges that on July 19, the complainant left home alone around mid day and went to collect money for extra lessons from her stepfather at corner Leopold Takawira and Jason Moyo street.

Upon arrival, she went to her step father’s work place where she was given US$10 cash and left to back to her place of residence.

While she was at Rezende Parkade rank to get a commuter omnibus to Marlborough, Harare, the touts started obstructing her from entering the commuter omnibus she wanted to embark. At that moment Mutape approached the girl and purported that he wanted to help her He allegedly then ordered her to enter in a white commuter omnibus that was parked and she complied.

The complainant went and sat alone on the back passengers seat of commuter omnibus.

He followed her into the commuter omnibus and locked the doors then raped her after placing a white cloth on her mouth.

The child was released and went back home.

The matter came to light on July 21, the complainant’s uncle went to her school and complained that she had returned late from town.

The complainant was then interviewed by her teacher and revealed the sexual abuse.

In denying the offence, Mutape told the court that contrary to the State’s claim that he is a tout, and told that he repairs car radios and on the day in question he was working on a commuter omnibus at the rank.

He urged magistrate Mthombeni to call any doctor to examine him.

He told the court that he was repairing a radio in a kombi belonging to one Khule.

The girl allegedly approached Khule, who was waiting for Mutape to finish the repairs, and greeted him and then asked for a rank marshal called Night Mashayamanja.

Khule is said to have told the girl that Night wasn’t available and referred her to Mutape, who is known to Night.

Mutape told the court that he advised the girl that he did not know Night’s whereabouts but was ready to take a message.

She allegedly told Mutape to tell Night that ‘his person’ was looking for him.

The accused added that Night returned after an hour and he relayed the message from the school girl.

According to Mutape, Night appeared to have recognised her from the description and asked for a phone, which he used it to communicate with the girl on July 19.

Mutape told the court that he was surprised when the police came looking for him using his WhatsApp profile picture and accusing him of raping the girl whom he had assumed to be Night’s girlfriend. H Metro