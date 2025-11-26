RAPIST TOUT : EXPERT CALLED IN

The State yesterday applied for the court to call an expert to examine the tout, who is accused of raping a grade seven pupil at Rezende Bus Terminus.
The suspect
Givemore Mutape, who pleaded not guilty when the trial opened on Monday, raised
a defence that he is handicapped and cannot engage in sexual activity.
Prosecutor
Chido Gohori seeks to have the expert examine him and establish if one cannot
get an erection and be able to engage in sex.
The State
alleges that on July 19, the complainant
left home alone around mid day and went
to collect money for extra lessons from her stepfather at corner Leopold
Takawira and Jason Moyo street.
Upon arrival,
she went to her step father’s work place where she was given US$10 cash and
left to back to her place of residence.
While she was
at Rezende Parkade rank to get a commuter omnibus to Marlborough, Harare, the
touts started obstructing her from entering the commuter omnibus she wanted to
embark. At that moment Mutape approached the girl and purported that he wanted
to help her He allegedly then ordered her to enter in a white commuter omnibus
that was parked and she complied.
The complainant
went and sat alone on the back passengers seat of commuter omnibus.
He followed her
into the commuter omnibus and locked the doors then raped her after
placing a white cloth on her mouth.
The child was
released and went back home.
The matter came
to light on July 21, the complainant’s uncle went to her school and complained
that she had returned late from town.
The complainant
was then interviewed by her teacher and revealed the sexual abuse.
In denying the
offence, Mutape told the court that contrary to the State’s claim that he is a
tout, and told that he repairs car radios and on the day in question he was
working on a commuter omnibus at the rank.
He urged
magistrate Mthombeni to call any doctor to examine him.
He told the
court that he was repairing a radio in a kombi belonging to one Khule.
The girl
allegedly approached Khule, who was waiting for Mutape to finish the repairs,
and greeted him and then asked for a
rank marshal called Night Mashayamanja.
Khule is said
to have told the girl that Night wasn’t available and referred her to Mutape,
who is known to Night.
Mutape told the
court that he advised the girl that he did not know Night’s whereabouts but was
ready to take a message.
She allegedly
told Mutape to tell Night that ‘his person’ was looking for him.
The accused
added that Night returned after an hour and he relayed the message from the
school girl.
According to
Mutape, Night appeared to have recognised her from the description and asked
for a phone, which he used it to communicate with the girl on July 19.
Mutape told the
court that he was surprised when the police came looking for him using his
WhatsApp profile picture and accusing him of raping the girl whom he had
assumed to be Night’s girlfriend. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment