VARAKASHI 4ED BOSS WANTED FOR FRAUD

Wellington Mutisi, the national commissar for Varakashi 4ED who is wanted by Police for allegedly duping a Bikita widow of US$1 700 is embroiled in yet another wrangle in which he is said to have sold Runde Rural District Council accountant a non-existent US$6 150 residential stand in Victoria Ranch in Masvingo.

Mutisi who hangs around senior ZANU PF officials, heads Mnangagwa’s social media propaganda machine and was the party’s aspiring candidate for Ward 9 in Bikita in 2023 allegedly sold a 580 square-metre-stand to Auxillia Tadzingwa.

Tadzingwa confirmed the case which is with her lawyer John Makiseni of Masango Attorneys-At-Law.

The stand was allegedly sold through Mutisi’s company, Noah’s Areka Housing Development.

Tadzingwa bought the stand in May 2014 and only realised that she was duped after paying US$213 consortium to Masvingo Rural District Council (RDC). She went to inspect the stand and discovered that someone was already building on it. When she asked Masvingo RDC why it allowed her to pay consortium when the stand belonged to another party, she was referred back to Mutisi.

Mutisi demanded a further US$1 500 allocation fees for him to find her another stand and that is when Tadzingwa demanded back her money.

The matter was reported to Police. Although Mutisi agreed to pay back the whole amount in three instalments, he only paid US$100 and that is when Tadzingwa engaged a lawyer.

On January 25, 2023 Mutisi wrote to Tadzingwa’s lawyer, John Makiseni of Masango Attorneys-At-Law and pledged to refund her by paying monthly instalments. He has not paid anything up to now and the lawyer allegedly found nothing to attach.

“I only got US$100 back and all my money is gone. The initial arrangement was that he refunds me by January 13, 2023,” said Tadzingwa.

Masvingo Mirror is in possession of a letter written to Tadzingwa’s lawyer Makiseni by Mutisi, dated January 25, 2023.

“Reference is made to your letter dated January 18, 2023 where you said we entered into an agreement with Auxillia Tadzingwa for the purchase of a residential stand number 3392 and that she paid the sum of US$6 150. We would like to clarify to you that we are agents selling residential stands on behalf of Innop Housing Development who are the developers.

“In October Tadzingwa complained that someone developed her stand, we advised her that we would do some investigations and we promised her that in the event that there is a double allocation she would be allocated another stand but she refused and opted for a refund. We advised her that the business is low these days and that the company has no funds to refund her the full amount at once but will give her in instalments.

“In December we managed to pay her the sum of US$100 looking forward to paying all the remaining balance in the shortest time possible,” reads the letter.

Police is currently looking for Mutisi after he duped Liliosa Jakaza whom he promised to secure nursing places at Silveira Mission Hospital in Bikita. Mutisi referred the girls looking for nursing places to Minister of State for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira’s office where she allegedly left their certificates. One of Mutisi’s alleged accomplices, Thomas Wasosa (36) was arrested last week and is remanded in prison. Masvingo Mirror