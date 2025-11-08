CIVIL SERVANTS TO GET BONUSES THIS WEEK

Public sector workers will begin receiving their 2025 annual bonuses on Friday this week, with the first instalment of 50 percent being paid together with November salaries and the remainder being paid in December.
Over and above
these payments, Government workers will also receive a once-off Special
Presidential Bonus of US$150, courtesy of President Mnangagwa, with half the
amount being paid this month and the rest being settled next month.
The split
arrangement is designed to ease pressure on the banking system, minimise long
queues and ensure smooth cash flow management across the public sector.
As has become
tradition, payments will start with members of the security services, followed
by employees in the health and education sectors, before cascading to the rest
of the civil service.
Traditional
leaders and their messengers will also receive annual bonuses, maintaining a
practice introduced in the past two years.
The
announcement has been met with excitement across the public service, as the
double bonus comes at a time when many families are preparing for the festive
season.
As a welcome
development for workers and the transacting public, the local currency —
Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) — has remained stable. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry
of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Mr Simon Masanga said the
Government has already implemented the agreed changes following deliberations
under the National Joint Negotiating Council.
“It was agreed
that public workers are getting both bonuses and, certainly, it is joy for
them. The specific payment modalities are managed under Treasury, but one thing
for sure, the payments will be done,” said Mr Masanga.
While Treasury
determines the timing of disbursements, he said, the bonus payments are
guaranteed and in line with the commitment made by the Government to motivate
its workforce.
“Definitely,
public service workers are going to get their regular bonuses without fail. It
had become common that the bonus is split between November and December, but
this is a Treasury decision based on economic management. Certainly, that 13th
cheque is coming,” he said.
In October, the
Government announced that all civil servants would receive their annual 13th
cheque as usual, in addition to the Special Presidential Bonus.
The additional
US$150 package forms part of a broader welfare programme for public workers,
which includes restoration of the vehicle rebate scheme to 2022 benefit levels
effective December 1, 2025, recapitalisation of the Premier Service Medical Aid
Society to improve access to healthcare and allocation of 26 000 housing stands
in Harare and Bulawayo, among other initiatives.
Zimbabwe
Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions chairperson Mrs Cecilia Alexander
commended the gesture, describing it as a reflection of President Mnangagwa’s
commitment to the welfare of civil servants.
“We extend our
sincere gratitude to His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, for the Presidential
Bonus awarded to civil servants.
“This gesture
demonstrates his appreciation for our hard work and dedication to public
service.
“We are
grateful for his leadership and commitment to our welfare,” she said.
For many civil
servants, the bonus could not have come at a better time.
Mr Tendai
Muchinarwo, a Government worker based in Gweru, said he is eagerly awaiting his
payout, though he would have preferred the entire amount to come at once.
“I cannot wait
for the bonuses to come, but honestly, I wish the payment could be done once so
that I can use the money to drill a borehole at my home.
“Water has been
a challenge and that is my priority,” he said.
Mrs Spiwe
Nyakonda, a teacher from Bulawayo, said the double bonus would help her manage
school-related expenses for her son.
“I am very
happy that we are getting both bonuses. It will really cushion us, especially
now that I have to pay school fees and uniforms for my son who just wrote Grade
Seven exams.
“With the eMAP
(Electronic Ministry Application Platform) now open, I need to be ready for
Form One enrolment,” she said.
The double
bonuses are expected to inject fresh spending power into the economy and bring
festive cheer to thousands of public workers across the country. Sunday Mail
