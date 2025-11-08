CIVIL SERVANTS TO GET BONUSES THIS WEEK

Public sector workers will begin receiving their 2025 annual bonuses on Friday this week, with the first instalment of 50 percent being paid together with November salaries and the remainder being paid in December.

Over and above these payments, Government workers will also receive a once-off Special Presidential Bonus of US$150, courtesy of President Mnangagwa, with half the amount being paid this month and the rest being settled next month.

The split arrangement is designed to ease pressure on the banking system, minimise long queues and ensure smooth cash flow management across the public sector.

As has become tradition, payments will start with members of the security services, followed by employees in the health and education sectors, before cascading to the rest of the civil service.

Traditional leaders and their messengers will also receive annual bonuses, maintaining a practice introduced in the past two years.

The announcement has been met with excitement across the public service, as the double bonus comes at a time when many families are preparing for the festive season.

As a welcome development for workers and the transacting public, the local currency — Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) — has remained stable. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Mr Simon Masanga said the Government has already implemented the agreed changes following deliberations under the National Joint Negotiating Council.

“It was agreed that public workers are getting both bonuses and, certainly, it is joy for them. The specific payment modalities are managed under Treasury, but one thing for sure, the payments will be done,” said Mr Masanga.

While Treasury determines the timing of disbursements, he said, the bonus payments are guaranteed and in line with the commitment made by the Government to motivate its workforce.

“Definitely, public service workers are going to get their regular bonuses without fail. It had become common that the bonus is split between November and December, but this is a Treasury decision based on economic management. Certainly, that 13th cheque is coming,” he said.

In October, the Government announced that all civil servants would receive their annual 13th cheque as usual, in addition to the Special Presidential Bonus.

The additional US$150 package forms part of a broader welfare programme for public workers, which includes restoration of the vehicle rebate scheme to 2022 benefit levels effective December 1, 2025, recapitalisation of the Premier Service Medical Aid Society to improve access to healthcare and allocation of 26 000 housing stands in Harare and Bulawayo, among other initiatives.

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions chairperson Mrs Cecilia Alexander commended the gesture, describing it as a reflection of President Mnangagwa’s commitment to the welfare of civil servants.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, for the Presidential Bonus awarded to civil servants.

“This gesture demonstrates his appreciation for our hard work and dedication to public service.

“We are grateful for his leadership and commitment to our welfare,” she said.

For many civil servants, the bonus could not have come at a better time.

Mr Tendai Muchinarwo, a Government worker based in Gweru, said he is eagerly awaiting his payout, though he would have preferred the entire amount to come at once.

“I cannot wait for the bonuses to come, but honestly, I wish the payment could be done once so that I can use the money to drill a borehole at my home.

“Water has been a challenge and that is my priority,” he said.

Mrs Spiwe Nyakonda, a teacher from Bulawayo, said the double bonus would help her manage school-related expenses for her son.

“I am very happy that we are getting both bonuses. It will really cushion us, especially now that I have to pay school fees and uniforms for my son who just wrote Grade Seven exams.

“With the eMAP (Electronic Ministry Application Platform) now open, I need to be ready for Form One enrolment,” she said.

The double bonuses are expected to inject fresh spending power into the economy and bring festive cheer to thousands of public workers across the country. Sunday Mail